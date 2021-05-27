RKS Off-Road announces Ventura RV Connection as latest addition to their growing US dealer network

ARCADIA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based RKS Off-Road today announced the appointment of their fourth US dealer, Ventura RV Connection, as part of their rapidly growing network for their Purpose Trailer.

A family-owned business with a long-standing history in the local community, the Ventura RV Connection team prides themselves on delivering an exceptional level of personalized service to every customer. Nestled in a unique spot in Oxnard, their location is perfect for beach-going campers, mountain and desert explorers alike to get to know the Purpose Trailer, RKS Off-Road's versatile and high-quality off-road trailer.

"Our focus is on relationships" said Martin Ramirez, President of Ventura RV Connection. "We want our customers to feel like family and that starts from the very first interaction. Our team have more than 40 years of RV experience and are avid outdoor adventurers themselves. That means we are well placed to make sure every customer gets the product that suits their needs perfectly. The team at RKS share that same personalized approach – they don't make trailers for everyone, they make trailers for 'you' and that's a huge differentiator for us."

"The team at Ventura RV Connection really embody the bespoke approach we have to every trailer we build" said Elisabeth Gritsch, Co-Founder of RKS Off-Road. "We want each and every unit to be suited perfectly to its owner, fit for their needs, and without compromises. That's exactly how Martin and his team approach every customer and we're thrilled to be partnering with such a like-minded group."

The Purpose Trailer is priced from $49,900, Interested customers will be able to view a demonstrator unit, complete with customization options, at Ventura RV Connection from Q3 2021.

About RKS Off-Road

RKS Off-Road is redefining the recreational vehicle industry with its quality-first approach to designing, manufacturing and customizing off-road trailers. Ultra-lightweight construction and industry-leading durability characterize the Purpose Trailer, the company's first vehicle to market.

RKS Off-Road was founded in 2019 by Elisabeth Gritsch and Travis King, former automotive industry professionals. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Arcadia, CA.

For press enquiries please contact: [email protected]

https://rksoffroad.com/

About Ventura RV Connection

Family owned and operated, Ventura RV Connection is dedicated to making every client feel like family. We carry the top brands at the best prices in California. Our staff combined has over 40 years of RV experience that we want to pass onto you the customer. With a dedicated parts, service, and sales departments Ventura RV Connections main focus is you, the customer. Happy Camping and come join the family!

For inquiries please contact: [email protected]

https://venturarvconnection.com/

SOURCE RKS Off-Road, LLC

Related Links

http://www.rksoffroad.com

