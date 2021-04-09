RKS Off-Road delivers first Purpose Trailer to US Customer

Founded in 2019 by partners Elisabeth Gritsch and Travis King, RKS Off-Road offers a new approach to trailer development. As avid adventurers with a passion for California's wide open spaces, Elisabeth and Travis built a successful luxury RV Rental company but always found the quality end engineering of the products lacking. Having identified a gap in the RV and trailer industry, they applied their extensive experience in the automotive space, assembled a world-class team, and launched RKS Off-Road with a superior focus on quality and customer experience.

"The delivery of our first customer vehicle represents a landmark moment for the entire RKS team" said Elisabeth Gritsch, Co-Founder of RKS Off-Road. "We've been working tirelessly over the past few months to refine every element of the Purpose Trailer and we're so excited to finally see it in the hands of our first adventurous owner."

"We're thrilled to be taking delivery of the very first Purpose Trailer" said Amy & David C. of Bend, OR. "As avid outdoor enthusiasts, but with two small children that can make adventuring a challenge, we've been searching for something unique that would fit our growing family for years to come, and we're so happy that RKS have stepped up to deliver a high-quality product that just hasn't existed in the US market until now. We are overwhelmed with the level of specification in our Purpose Trailer and can't wait to create countless family memories during our off-road adventures."

Priced from $49,900, the Purpose Trailer delivers an unexpectedly high level of specification. The full outdoor kitchen includes 20k BTU dual burner portable stove, stainless steel professional-style sink, furnace, water heater and built-in storage. The separate bathroom includes a full shower, ceramic toilet and wall mirror. The bedroom offers a modular configuration which can be set for two singles or one queen. The Purpose Trailer also offers best-in-class 70-gallon capacity water and LP tanks.

RKS is planning more customer deliveries in Q2 2021 via its three dealers in Las Vegas, Colorado and Austin.

RKS Off-Road is redefining the recreational vehicle industry with its quality-first approach to designing, manufacturing and customizing off-road trailers. Ultra-lightweight construction and industry-leading durability characterize the Purpose Trailer, the company's first vehicle to market.

RKS Off-Road was founded in 2019 by Elisabeth Gritsch and Travis King, former automotive industry professionals. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Arcadia, CA.

