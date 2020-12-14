RKS Off-Road launches Purpose Trailer and sets out to disrupt the RV industry

"Everything we do at RKS is designed and engineered to provide customized solutions for the most demanding and discerning of adventurers," said Elisabeth Gritsch, Co-Founder of RKS Off-Road. "We spent years in the RV rental business and were constantly disappointed with the low levels of quality in both materials and craftsmanship. Launching RKS has allowed us to challenge the status quo."

The Purpose Trailer delivers an unexpectedly high level of specification. The full outdoor kitchen includes 20k BTU dual burner portable stove, stainless steel professional-style sink, slide out tray for either a cooler or fridge/freezer and built-in storage. The separate bedroom and bathroom includes a full shower, ceramic toilet and wall mirror. The bedroom offers a modular configuration which can be set for two singles or one queen. The Purpose Trailer also offers best-in-class 70-gallon capacity water and LP tanks. Depending on shower frequency, duration and consumption of drinking water, users would have enough water for between two and six weeks (based on consumption of between 1.5 and 4.9 gallons per day per person).

"Our aim in launching RKS Off-Road and our Purpose Trailer was to channel our personal passion for the outdoors and team that with our professional experience in the automotive sector to raise the bar for quality and durability," said Travis King, Co-Founder of RKS Off-Road. "Our team has collectively spent decades in the quality and integrity-focused automotive industry, working for OEMs including Audi, Daimler and Ferrari. This experience allows us to take learnings from the industry's proven quality and reliability processes and tools. At our development facility, we bring this knowledge to life, modifying and applying tried and tested development and prototyping processes to create industry-leading recreational vehicles."

RKS operates a custom manufacturing facility in Arcadia, CA. Those customers who placed pre-orders will see deliveries starting in Q1 2021. "We are so excited to see the Purpose Trailer in the hands of our adventurous and intrepid customers," said Bryan Furumoto, Design Lead for RKS Off-Road. "We've spent countless months, days and hours honing the trailer to exceed every possible standard and we're looking forward to see how our customers take advantage of its features to really push the boundaries of exploration."

RKS Off-Road is redefining the recreational vehicle industry with its quality-first approach to designing, manufacturing and customizing off-road trailers. Ultra-lightweight construction and industry-leading durability characterize the Purpose Trailer, the company's first vehicle to market.

RKS Off-Road was founded in 2019 by Elisabeth Gritsch and Travis King, former automotive industry professionals. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Arcadia, CA.

