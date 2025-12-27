RKTech Invests in Entropy, Unlocking Access to Two Million LATAM Technology Professionals

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RKTech announced a strategic investment in Entropy, a fast-growing U.S. IT services firm with a strong presence across seven countries in Latin America and Europe. This marks RKTech's first investment in a U.S. firm since receiving strategic backing from Sumitomo - one of the biggest Japanese conglomerates.

The investment expands RKTech's global delivery capabilities and unlocks direct access to Latin America's deep and growing technology talent market.

Latin America has emerged as a preferred nearshore destination for U.S. businesses due to its strong time zone alignment and cultural proximity, enabling faster and more effective collaboration.

As a result, this partnership advances RKTech's Best Shore Initiative - a hybrid delivery model combining onshore expertise, nearshore agility, and offshore scale. By integrating Entropy's nearshore teams with their offshore operations, RKTech strengthens communication, facilitates continuous delivery cycles, and improves development speed.

This ability to deliver cost efficiency, speed, and scale has become increasingly critical as businesses demand clearer ROI amid AI disruption and tightening H1B constraint.

According to RKTech CEO Tung Bui:

"Expanding into Latin America, following Sumitomo's investment, strengthens RKTech's global delivery model. Combined with our established Centers of Excellence in Asia, this partnership allows us to address time zone gaps and scale effectively for global clients."

Gerardo Rosciano, Co-Founder of Entropy, added:

"Entropy has always focused on delivering not just great engineers, but the right engineers for each client's needs. With RKTech, we can expand coverage across time zones, offer a broader range of pricing and skill sets, and scale our delivery model globally, without compromising quality"

Looking ahead, RKTech is excited to leverage this expanded global delivery model to empower client growth in the U.S. and around the world.

About RKTech:

RKTech, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a subsidiary of Rikkeisoft, Vietnam's largest private technology company and an affiliated company of Sumitomo Corporation, one of Japan's most respected global conglomerates. Leveraging a 2,000+-strong engineering organization and deep talent networks across Vietnam, Japan, Argentina, and India, RKTech delivers technology solutions across IoT and firmware, AI and data, cloud, and enterprise applications.

About Entropy

Entropy is a Miami-based IT services firm delivering high-quality engineering through top-tier talent across Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Italia, and Portugal. Its strong delivery discipline and a human-centered approach enable the company to build high-performing teams with rapid onboarding and high retention.

