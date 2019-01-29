RL Reppert Sees Dramatic Savings with Time & Material Tickets using PeerAssist for Out-of-Scope Work

Reppert says, "The company previously processed requests for extra work. My team was getting bogged down with manual paperwork and wasting time to write up tickets, with delays in getting them signed, time spent routing them to the office for pricing by project managers, and then producing and sending an invoice for payment by the general contractor. PeerAssist has helped RL Reppert with cash flow by expediting this process and enabling us to get paid faster. The general contractors that we work with enjoy us using PeerAssist because it helps the team avoid the risk of delays and provides collaborative feedback in minutes, rather than days or weeks. Some staff who were originally averse to using technology found that PeerAssist is extremely easy to use and has made it a breeze to handle this previously time-consuming process and say it's an integral part of their operation now". Contractors can sign up for a free pilot project at http://build.peerassist.com/reppert.html to experience these same benefits as RL Reppert.

"RL Reppert has been a fantastic customer and we love seeing our customers get so much tangible value . Every contractor who handles out-of-scope work should check out PeerAssist to experience the same results that we are seeing from customers like RL Reppert. The product is scalable and battle-tested from small-to-large construction projects, bringing value to construction teams building projects for Apple, Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, San Francisco 49ers, Uber, Stanford, Cisco, and Sutter Health to name a few. I've spent much of my career around products that are a mile wide and only an inch deep in targeted functionality. It has really opened my eyes on how impactful a solution like PeerAssist is with more of a targeted focus and a mile deep in the functionality necessary to do what contractors need for this task," says Jerad Ferrell, Chief Marketing Officer for PeerAssist.

About RL Reppert

RL Reppert is a family-owned, second-generation commercial wall and ceiling contractor. RL Reppert performs quality work and craftsmanship on large-scale construction projects for hospitals, hotels, schools, and assisted living projects. The company has grown to employ a team in excess of 100 field personnel and has the resources to provide whatever additional labor a project requires.

About PeerAssist

PeerAssist is a construction management software company based in Columbus, Ohio, specializing in products to help companies maximize profits and productivity through easy-to-use applications. With over five decades of experience in construction software, PeerAssist builds solutions that are uniquely developed to solve the business management and financial challenges faced in the construction industry. The company's mission is to engineer a seamless sharing experience between teams, trades and clients.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

PeerAssist

Jerad Ferrell

888-910-0659

info@peerassist.com

SOURCE PeerAssist