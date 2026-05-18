RLAARLO Unveils Manufacturing Might to 100+ Global Guests alongside 1:7 Unimog U4000 Premiere, Initiating a "The 'World RC China Tour" in the RC Industry

SHENZHEN, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16 at 10:00 AM Beijing Time, RLAARLO opened its production facilities to the public for the first time, hosting over 100 international guests to demonstrate its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities. Concurrently, the brand executed the global launch of the 1:7 scale Mercedes-Benz Unimog U4000. In his keynote address, RLAARLO's CEO and Co-founder You Siyu stated, "We are not just launching a product; we are bringing a new wave to the global RC market." He formally initiated the "World RC China Tour," marking a strategic shift toward reshaping industry standards.

RLAARLO hosted its first 1:7 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U4000 launch event. CEO & Co-founder Ms. You Siyu gave a speech and officially kicked off 'The World RC China Tour.

The core of this "new wave" is substantiated by RLAARLO's robust in-house production. To validate this capacity, the global stakeholders were guided through in-depth inspections of the Dongguan factory and the corporate headquarters in Shenzhen. This unprecedented access verified RLAARLO's proprietary supply chain, precision engineering, and quality assurance protocols directly to international partners and distributors.

The strategic announcement was anchored by the Unimog U4000 debut, establishing a technical benchmark with its integrated RC auto-follow system and advanced voice control technology. Following the product reveal, the executive board and international partners activated the RLAARLO world map installation. The commercial segment concluded with the official delivery ceremony for the first batch of Unimog U4000 owners, confirming immediate order fulfillment capabilities. The day's agenda concluded with an International RC Friendly Match and a closing banquet to solidify global partnerships.

About RLAARLO RLAARLO is a specialized RC manufacturer focused on high-performance, precision-engineered remote-controlled vehicles. With an in-house factory and a commitment to user-driven innovation, RLAARLO is redefining the standards of the 1/7, 1/8, and 1/10 RC categories globally.

Media Contact:

Overseas Marketing Department, RLAARLO,

Email: [email protected],

Website: www.rlaarlo.com

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