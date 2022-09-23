RLAH @properties to Open 7th D.C. Area Office, This Time in Prince George's County

RLAH @properties, one of the D.C. region's largest residential brokerage firms is opening a new location in Prince George's County and has tapped one of their own as Managing Broker

SUITLAND, Md., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLAH @properties, a leading residential real estate brokerage servicing the Greater Washington, D.C. metro has announced the upcoming opening of their seventh office location. Based on strategic coverage and the opportunity for growth within the region, RLAH @properties will now have a brick-and-mortar presence in Prince George's County. The address will be 5887 Allentown Road, Suitland, MD.

Of equal excitement is the addition of Catrina Jackson to their leadership team as Managing Broker. Catrina considers herself "homegrown" at the firm as she has been an agent with RLAH @properties for several years and is a past graduate of RLAH's Mentorship Program. She recently obtained her Brokers License and has had the desire to lead an office for some time now. "We had been looking for the right office-space and leader for our expansion into Prince George's County and when Catrina shared her aspirations with us it seemed like a no-brainer," said Jason Sherman, CEO and Founder of RLAH @properties. Although Catrina was raised in the District, she purchased her first home in Prince George's County in March of 2002. She has since raised her family there, currently calls the county home and has served as a Realtor in the community for ten years.

"We feel she is the perfect fit to help us launch this office and accelerate our already strong presence in Prince George's County," says Justin Levitch, President of RLAH @properties.

