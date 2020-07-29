RLAH Real Estate Agents Honored Among Washington's Best

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washingtonian Magazine announced their annual list of Top Producers for the Washington metro area. Once again, RLAH Real Estate is proud to have 53 Realtors® recognized among the area's best:

Amalia Morales, Amy Wease, Andres Serafini, Andrew Essreg, Ann Robertson, Balaram Owens, Brian Wyatt, Bruce Robinson, Caitlyn Doerr, Candace Moe, Charles View, Chelle Gassan, Chris Suranna, Colin Johnson, Daniel Esteban, Daniel Kotz, Daniel Llerena, Dina Paxenos, Djana Morris, Eli Tucker, German Llerena, Graham Grossman, Heath Graves, Hillary Nash, Howard Salpeter, James Kastner, Jami Rankin, Jason Martin, Jeff Reese, Jen Goroff, Jessica Evans, Jill Schwartz, Joe Himali, John Coleman, Jordan Chronopoulos, Katherine Krevor, Kathleen Ryan, Kerri Murphy, Lisa LaCourse, Mandy Hursen, Melissa Bernstein, Michael Sheridan, Molly Branson, Omar Gonzalez, Pfashema Faber, Ricardo Vasquez, Sean Forschler, Stacy Berman, Stephanie Cooper, Traci Johnson, Tumi Demuren, Val Sotillo, Zach Lipson

RLAH describes this esteemed group of Realtors® as people who can navigate uncertain times with grace, compassion, and market expertise.

"Home has been redefined in 2020," says RLAH President Justin Levitch. "It has always been the place we rest our head at night, but now people are occupying and using their space in new and deeper ways. From a real estate perspective, it's very interesting to engage with our clients and help them integrate with their home more completely. With everything going on, we really feel like we are helping."

RLAH Real Estate was established locally in late 2012 and is proud of its affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway. RLAH's reputation continues to be professional, educated, and forward-thinking agents who are part of the community. The brokerage had 43 Realtors® recognized with the honor the previous year. www.rlahre.com

