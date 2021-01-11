RLAH Real Estate Donates more than $22,000 to Local Charities

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLAH Real Estate has announced the results of its 2020 RLAH Philanthropy program, during which the company's real estate agents raised a total of $22,328 for three DC Metro charities.

RLAH Philanthropy allows the company's agents to choose one of three select charities to which they would like to donate a percentage of each closed home sale for the year.



Among RLAH's stated goals as a company are, "to create meaningful relationships based on trust, responsiveness, and respect for consumers and our clients" and "to foster a professional work environment where people of all shapes, sizes, interests, and needs live together, are respected and celebrated." RLAH Philanthropy is an effort to extend those aspirations into the greater community.

Speaking on behalf of RLAH, Justin Levitch (President of RLAH), said, "With our roots running throughout greater Washington, we feel it's important to help organizations that make the area better for us all."

The charities to which this year's RLAH funds were given are Rebuilding Together (dedicated to repairing and renovating homes for elderly homeowners in need), A Wider Circle (an organization committed to eradicating poverty) and Food & Friends (a group that provides meals for people suffering serious illnesses).

