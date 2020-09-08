rlaxx TV Launches in Germany and UK: German Video Streaming Service to Combine Video on Demand with Classic TV Experience

KIEL, Germany, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- rlaxx TV, the new European Advertising-based Video on demand (AVoD) service, is now available in Germany and the United Kingdom on smart TVs by Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba and Vestel. The content offer provided by the innovative streaming provider headquartered in Kiel (Germany) is advertising-funded and therefore completely free of charge for viewers.

The content on rlaxx TV is structured in linear channels. This allows users an immediate viewing experience and avoids lengthy search times as with the usual Video-on-demand (SVoD, TVoD) services. In addition, rlaxx TV viewers can skip content at any time by fast-forwarding and rewinding within the channel and select individual videos from a continuously growing catalogue. By doing so, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service.

"Our goal is to offer the best television experience using modern standards. That is why rlaxx TV shows high-quality content in curated linear channels. The channels can be tailored to suit any number of specific target groups - and according to the passions of our viewers. We call this concept premium niche. At a later date, our viewers will also be able to create personalized channels. Technologically and in terms of content, rlaxx TV is up to date. Our experienced team of specialists has been developing apps and portals for smart TVs by all major TV manufacturers worldwide for over 10 years. On this basis, we are able to launch a premium product with rlaxx TV, which will enable us to rapidly gain significant market share," says Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV.

rlaxx TV uses a global network of content partners to license its content. These partners deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films. The partners include holders of video and TV rights from Africa, Asia, North and Latin America and Europe with premium content such as Televisa Novelas, Vevo Pop, Gusto TV, Revry, Azoomee Kids TV as well as Masters of Food by Endemol Shine.

Dirk Wittenborg, President of rlaxx TV, outlines the company's strategic goals: "Thanks to our long-standing and worldwide relationships with holders of video and TV rights, we are excellently prepared for the specific viewer demands of many local markets and can guarantee very high quality content. Our offering will soon be launched in other markets - such as Turkey and Brazil - and will be available worldwide by the end of 2021. This means that rlaxx TV will quickly become one of the major global video streaming services. Together with our content partners, we will change the infrastructure and business models for advertising-financed TV in the long term. Our excellent network grants us premium placements in direct neighborhood of services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or YouTube and fills a gap in the market that they do not cover."

rlaxx TV is now available on smart TVs by the following manufacturers: Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba and Vestel. This means that the company covers 25 percent of the entire smart TV market right from the start. By mid-2021, rlaxx TV will be available on all connected devices such as smart TVs (LGE, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sony), streaming sticks and boxes (Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, Roku), mobile phones (Android, iOS), gaming consoles (X-Box, Playstation) and all standard internet browsers.

About rlaxx TV:

rlaxx TV is a German Advertising-based Video on demand (AVoD) provider with headquarters in Kiel. The rlaxx TV offer is completely free of charge for viewers and is financed through advertising. The company's goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards. For this reason, contents on rlaxx TV are organized in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. In addition, there are advanced features such as a pause, restart or watch-later option as well as the ability to access all content in an on-demand catalogue. In doing so rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service. As far as content is concerned, rlaxx TV draws on a global network of content partners, who deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films.

