rlaxx TV now available on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV

Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV, comments on the launch as follows: "We are very pleased that our service is now available on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. Both are platforms with a truly global presence and represent additional building blocks to the foundation of our international roll-out. For this we focus on two key factors: Availability on all OTT devices and a presence in as many countries as possible worldwide. Next in line are Brazil and Spain and in terms of technical availability Q1 2021 will see further launches on highly relevant platforms. The ultimate goal for 2021 is a global presence by the end of the year."

The content on rlaxx TV is structured in linear channels. This allows viewers immediate access to the running program and avoids lengthy search times as with the usual Video on demand (SVoD, TVoD) services. In addition, rlaxx TV viewers can skip content at any time by fast-forwarding and rewinding within the channel and select individual videos from a continuously growing catalogue. By doing so, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service.

rlaxx TV uses a global network of content partners to license its content. These partners deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films. The partners include holders of video and TV rights from Africa, Asia, North and Latin America and Europe with premium content such as Young Hollywood, Azoome Kids TV, Masters of Food by Endemol Shine, Televisa Novelas, Vevo Pop, Gusto TV, Revry, or World Poker Tour.

With Amazon Fire TV products, any device can be turned into a smart TV, provided it has an HDMI port. To enjoy the rlaxx TV program, Amazon Fire TV users simply need to download the rlaxx TV app to their specific device (stick, cube, etc.). The same applies to Android TV users, who can also download the rlaxx TV app from the Play Store. As the content is all ad-supported, as usual with rlaxx TV, the viewer does not have to pay any additional fees apart from the one-time purchase costs for an Amazon Fire TV product or a device that supports Android TV.

Besides Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, rlaxx TV is currently available on smart TVs from the following manufacturers: Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba and Vestel. Therefore, the service currently is available on 25 percent of all Smart TVs in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the United Kingdom. By mid 2021, rlaxx TV will be available on all OTT devices such as smart TVs (LGE, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sony), media streamers (Google Chromecast, Roku), smartphones (Android, iOS), game consoles (X-Box, Playstation) and all standard internet browsers. Additionally, expansions into other international markets are planned.

About rlaxx TV:

rlaxx TV is a German Advertising-based Video on demand (AVoD) provider with headquarters in Kiel. The rlaxx TV offer is completely free of charge for viewers and is financed through advertising. The company's goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards. For that reason, contents on rlaxx TV are organized in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. In addition, there are advanced features such as a pause, restart or watch-later option as well as the ability to access all content in an on-demand catalogue. By doing so, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service. As far as content is concerned, rlaxx TV draws on a global network of content partners, who deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films.

