rlaxx TV now available on Apple TV and Smart TVs by Panasonic and Grundig

"With the availability of rlaxx TV on Apple TV as well as Panasonic and Grundig smart TVs, we are again significantly expanding our reach. This move also underlines the fact that we are consistently and successfully driving forward our international expansion strategy. We want to maintain the momentum, obtained through the Amazon Fire TV and Android TV launch, and quickly become available on all OTT devices in as many countries as possible worldwide. Brazil and Spain are next in line in terms of market expansion and for our technical availability we are including further launches on relevant platforms in the first quarter of 2021. The ultimate goal for 2021 remains global availability by the end of the year," says Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV.

To access the rlaxx TV app, Apple TV users (from year of manufacture 2015) simply need to download the rlaxx TV app from the Apple App Store to their respective device. Owners of Panasonic (from year of manufacture 2017) and Grundig (from year of manufacture 2014) TVs will find rlaxx TV as an app in the smart TV section and only need to position it prominently on the front panels for an optimally relaxed viewing experience. As the content is all ad-financed, as is usual with rlaxx TV, the service is free of charge for the viewer.

"We are continuously developing rlaxx TV's content catalogue to comprehensively serve the diverse wishes and interests of our viewers. Here, too, we are pursuing ambitious goals: Almost every target group should be able to find itself on rlaxx TV and enjoy a TV program that directly addresses their respective interests and passions. Our concept, which we call premium niche, is therefore open to a wide variety of content partners - from major studio productions to influencer channels," says Lutzi.

rlaxx TV uses a global network of content partners to license its content. These partners deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films. The partners include holders of video and TV rights from Africa, Asia, North and Latin America as well as Europe with premium content such as Young Hollywood, Azoome Kids TV, Masters of Food by Endemol Shine, Televisa Novelas, Vevo Pop, Gusto TV, Comedy Dynamics or World Poker Tour.

rlaxx TV is already available on smart TVs and devices by the following brands: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba and Vestel. Therefore, the service currently is available on approximately 50 percent of all smart TVs in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the United Kingdom. By mid 2021, rlaxx TV will be available on all OTT devices such as smart TVs (LGE, Philips, Samsung, Sony), media streamers (Google Chromecast, Roku), smartphones (Android, iOS), game consoles (X-Box, Playstation) and all standard internet browsers. Additionally, expansions into other international markets are planned.

Contact Agency:

Tim Bechtel – Hill+Knowlton Strategies – [email protected]

Maximilian Engel – Hill+Knowlton Strategies – [email protected], +49 172 6561 473

About rlaxx TV:

rlaxx TV is a German Advertising-based Video on demand (AVoD) provider with headquarters in Kiel. The rlaxx TV offer is completely free of charge for viewers and is financed through advertising. The company's goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards. For that reason, contents on rlaxx TV are organized in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. In addition, there are advanced features such as a pause, restart or watch-later option as well as the ability to access all content in an on-demand catalogue. By doing so, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service. As far as content is concerned, rlaxx TV draws on a global network of content partners, who deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439334/rlaxx_TV.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439335/rlaxx_TV_Logo.jpg

SOURCE rlaxx TV