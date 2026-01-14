RLDatix Appoints Richard Jarvis as Chief Technology Officer

Seasoned healthcare and data platform leader joins RLDatix to advance global technology strategy and AI-powered innovation

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix (RLD), a global leader in safety, workforce and data solutions for health and care systems, today announced the appointment of Richard Jarvis as Chief Technology Officer.

Jarvis joins RLD with deep experience building and scaling mission-critical, enterprise-level technology platforms across healthcare, cybersecurity and public sector environments. He will oversee platform architecture, engineering, cloud operations, cybersecurity and data strategy in support of the company's long-term growth and innovation roadmap.

"Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to operate more safely, efficiently and transparently," said Richard Jarvis, Chief Technology Officer at RLDatix. "RLD is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data and real-world health and care operations. I look forward to helping our customers to turn insights into action that drives measurable improvements in care."

Prior to joining RLDatix, Jarvis served as Group Chief Technology Officer for EMIS Health, part of Optum, where he led large-scale engineering and analytics teams supporting digital infrastructure for primary care and pharmacy across the NHS. Previously, as Chief Analytics Officer, he built and launched EMIS-X Analytics, one of the UK's largest cloud-based healthcare data environments, enabling secure population-scale research and real-time intelligence.

His career also includes senior leadership roles at HP Enterprise (DXC), BAE Systems and Detica, where he delivered advanced analytics, prescriptive AI and large-scale data platforms across healthcare, national security, telecommunications and policing.

"Richard brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and a strong understanding of how technology must operate in complex, regulated, scaled environments like healthcare," said Dan Michelson, CEO of RLDatix. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform, strengthen our AI capabilities and help customers address increasingly complex safety, compliance and operational challenges."

Jarvis holds a degree in chemical engineering and has published research in healthcare analytics through the OpenSAFELY collaboration. He also holds patents in fraud detection and data retrieval and serves as an advisor to early-stage technology ventures.

About RLDatix

RLDatix solutions for safety, workforce and data are used by over 10,000 healthcare organizations across the world. Our mission is to help providers raise the standard of care by delivering safer and more efficient health and care. Visit rldatix.com to learn more.

