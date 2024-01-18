RLDATIX LIFE SCIENCES: A PIONEERING MERGER OF PORZIO LIFE SCIENCES, iCONTRACTS, AND iCOACHFIRST

This incorporation will propel innovation in life sciences technology solutions.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix Life Sciences announces the integration of Porzio Life Sciences, iContracts, and iCoachFirst. This strategic union – a business unit of RLDatix, the leading global provider of connected healthcare operations software and services – marks the launch of a new business poised to lead innovation and drive excellence in the life sciences sector.

The integration of the three companies – Porzio Life Sciences, recognized for its comprehensive compliance solutions; iContracts, a leader in revenue management and government pricing; and iCoachFirst, a pioneer in sales coaching and development – positions RLDatix Life Sciences as an all-inclusive solution provider. Clients can now access an unparalleled suite of services that seamlessly merge regulatory compliance, revenue management, and performance optimization.

"RLDatix Life Sciences brings together the collective expertise, experience, and strengths of the three acquired businesses to navigate critical operational and compliance challenges in the global life sciences industry," said RLDatix CEO Jeff Surges. "We are confident this launch will play a pivotal role in advancing and realizing RLDatix's mission of supporting safer care delivery and outcomes for all."

The new business embodies a dynamic approach that combines industry leadership, state-of-the-art technology, expert professional services, and an unwavering commitment to putting the customer at the center of its mission.

John P. Oroho, JD President and General Manager of RLDatix Life Sciences, expressed enthusiasm about the integration, stating, "The formation of RLDatix Life Sciences marks a pivotal moment in the life sciences industry. By combining the strengths of Porzio Life Sciences, iContracts, and iCoachFirst, we are better positioned to offer comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients."

Clients and stakeholders can expect a seamless transition and a continued dedication to delivering world-class solutions.

About RLDatix Life Sciences

RLDatix Life Sciences, a subsidiary of RLDatix, is a leading provider of comprehensive solutions in the life sciences industry. Formed through the integration of Porzio Life Sciences, iContracts, and iCoachFirst, RLDatix Life Sciences offers cutting-edge compliance solutions, advanced revenue management, and strategic coaching and training services. The company is committed to driving excellence and innovation within the life sciences industry. Visit www.rldatixlifesciences.com to learn more.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to improve healthcare by enabling a world where patients receive the best and safest care possible. Trusted by thousands of clients around the world, our connected healthcare operations platform combines software and trusted services to empower organizations with critical data insights across risk, safety, compliance, provider lifecycle and workforce management. Our user-centric approach provides a holistic, real-time view of healthcare operations, connecting disparate information across the enterprise – thus giving organizational leadership the contextualized data they need to make better informed decisions. RLDatix is controlled by Five Arrows, TA Associates and Nordic Capital as major shareholders. Visit rldatix.com to learn more.

