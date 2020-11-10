RLH Equity Partners - Portfolio Companies News and Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners (RLH) is pleased to announce a variety of important and exciting developments for the firm's portfolio companies.

CrossCountry Consulting, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory solutions encompassing business transformation, technology, accounting, and cybersecurity,

has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award , recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020 in the United States . Among the more than one million employers reviewed, CrossCountry ranked second in the small and medium company category. The Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies.

, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020 in . Among the more than one million employers reviewed, CrossCountry ranked second in the small and medium company category. The Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies. has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the fifth consecutive year. Earning a spot on the list five times is an uncommon accomplishment – fewer than five percent of the companies that ever earn inclusion on the list reach the five-time winner mark. And CrossCountry has reached that milestone in five consecutive years, marking an even more exceptional level of success.

Illuminate Operations, which provides a full spectrum of data, technology, solutions, and services for the most important national security challenges, is pleased to announce that:

Tameika Hollis has joined the Company in a newly created Chief Operating Officer position. Ms. Hollis brings to Illuminate more than 16 years of highly successful leadership experience at Northrop Grumman together with early-career expertise in engineering and systems architecture.

has joined the Company in a newly created Chief Operating Officer position. Ms. Hollis brings to Illuminate more than 16 years of highly successful leadership experience at Northrop Grumman together with early-career expertise in engineering and systems architecture. its affiliated joint venture, Actionable Solutions Group, has been awarded a $240 million contract for professional, administrative, and management support services in support of U.S. Special Operations Command. The work will be performed at multiple geographic locations both inside and outside the continental U.S. and will continue through federal fiscal year 2024.

Inspirage, a cloud ERP consulting firm focused on integrated supply chain solutions, has

earned recognition for the second consecutive year in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Application Services. This recognition builds upon and extends the Company's multi-year history of earning numerous honors in the Oracle Partner Network, both for the US and globally.

strengthened its ability to help companies implement a full suite of Oracle ERP Cloud applications by acquiring Vertical Edge Consulting Group, a leading full-service Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Intelligence (BI) consulting firm.

About RLH

Riordan, Lewis & Haden is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $30-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

For more information please contact:

J. Christopher Lewis

Managing Partner

Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners

310-405-7200

[email protected]

www.rlhequity.com

SOURCE Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners

Related Links

http://www.rlhequity.com

