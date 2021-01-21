RLH Equity Partners Announces New Hires

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners (RLH), a leading middle market growth equity investment firm, is pleased to announce the addition of four individuals to the firm over the past six months — Yumee Song as a Principal, Ari Adler as a Senior Associate, and Brendon Piccinni and Tucker Stolberg as Associates.

Yumee Song brings to RLH over a decade of private equity experience, with emphasis in business services and adjacent sectors. In her prior roles, she worked closely with portfolio company management teams on a range of successful strategic initiatives to create value and improve systems. Yumee holds an MBA from Harvard Business School as well as an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia with a triple major in Economics, Business, and Studio Art.

RLH co-founder J. Christopher Lewis commented, "We are excited to welcome these four very talented individuals to the RLH team. Each of them will contribute significantly to the growth and success of our firm in the future and we look forward to working with them in the years ahead."

About RLH

RLH Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $25-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

