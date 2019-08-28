RLH Equity Partners Announces New Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riordan Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners (RLH) is pleased to announce that Ryan Smiley has become a Managing Director of the firm. During his years of experience at RLH, Ryan has been closely involved with a number of business services companies including The Chartis Group, Mondo, and Shift7 Digital. Mr. Smiley holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor's of Science degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining RLH, Ryan started his career with six years of experience spanning investment banking, operations finance, and private equity. More about Ryan can be found at https://www.rlhequity.com/team/ryan-a-smiley/

RLH co-founder J. Christopher Lewis commented, "It is a privilege to recognize Ryan's contributions to RLH with this promotion. Ryan has been a key member of our team across sourcing opportunities, executing transactions, and developing growth strategies for our portfolio companies. All of us at RLH look forward to many more years of working with Ryan."

About RLH

Riordan, Lewis & Haden is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $30-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

