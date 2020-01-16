RLH Equity Partners Completes the Sale of Clarity Insights

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners (RLH) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Clarity Insights ("Clarity" or the "Company"), has been acquired. Clarity is a leading provider of data analytics consulting services with over 300 team members throughout the US serving enterprise clients, primarily in the sectors of healthcare, financial services, and insurance. Clarity's expertise in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence enables its clients to increase revenue and reduce costs by discovering valuable actionable insights within the vast amounts of data that clients routinely collect.

Of particular note, Clarity achieved significant organic revenue growth during RLH's involvement while earning recognition for the quality of both its solutions and its corporate culture. Clarity was twice named a leader among customer analytics service providers by Forrester, while the Company also was recognized in multiple years as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois. We congratulate the Company's senior leadership team, the entire Clarity organization, and RLH managing directors Kevin Cantrell, Rob Rodin, and Murray Rudin on these achievements and wish the Company continued success in the future.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to RLH and Clarity Insights on the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About RLH

Riordan, Lewis & Haden is a leading private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with revenue of $30-150 million in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

Contact

For more information please contact:

J. Christopher Lewis

Managing Partner

Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners

310-405-7200

clewis@rlhequity.com

www.rlhequity.com

SOURCE Riordan, Lewis & Haden | Equity Partners

Related Links

http://www.rlhequity.com

