RLH Equity Partners Invests in High Growth Utility Advisory and IT Implementation Services Firm, Red Clay Consulting

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLH Equity Partners is pleased to announce its investment in Red Clay Consulting. Red Clay provides high-value IT consulting and implementation services to Tier 1 and Tier 2 utilities, largely based on Oracle's sector-leading suite of software. Red Clay's engagements are comprehensive and often multi-year in duration, typically including program leadership, implementation, training, and integration with other software systems.

Red Clay, which has delivered over 300 projects, employs one of the largest and most-certified pure play US-based Oracle Utilities technology consulting teams. The Company helps its clients design and implement full breadth meter to cash and asset technology solutions from customer care and billing systems to meter data management capabilities that aim to (i) improve the utility consumer experience from starting service through advanced smart metering, billing, payment, and customer support and (ii) manage and provide field services to widely distributed physical assets. While providing enterprise level cloud-based and on-premise software solutions to its clients, Red Clay concurrently offers its employees a company culture that has earned multiple 'Best Places to Work' awards and strong Glassdoor ratings.

RLH Equity Partners managing director Kevin Cantrell and vice president Paul Fortin commented, "Red Clay operates in an industry very familiar to RLH and is well positioned to capitalize on an immense market opportunity through its extensive expertise across the electric, water and gas segments of the utility sector. As an employer of choice, Red Clay draws upon its unique and highly skilled talent to meet the urgent demands of utility clients. Together, Red Clay Consulting and RLH Equity Partners will continue to deliver upon the high expectations of its clients and invest in even more comprehensive client solutions."

RLH Equity Partners invests behind passionate entrepreneurs in uniquely positioned, high-growth, knowledge-based B2B enterprises driven by macro changes in technology, healthcare, and regulatory environments. RLH's portfolio companies concentrate on offering specialized consulting, engineering and professional services with $25 million to $150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team strives to deliver strategic and operational guidance to its portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. RLH's insights and processes to support entrepreneurs in building market leading enterprises have been honed over RLH's more than 40-year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

