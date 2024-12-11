RLH Equity Partners Invests in The Asia Group, a Leading Geopolitical Consulting Firm Powered by AI and Human Intelligence

With headquarters in Washington, D.C., and a presence in eight markets across Asia, TAG leverages its unparalleled knowledge, deep regional connectivity, and cutting-edge technology to deliver client success across the Indo-Pacific – from the major economies throughout South and Northeast Asia to emerging markets across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

The management team brings a unique blend of private and public sector experience at the likes of the White House's National Security Council, US Departments of State and Defense, India and Australian Governments, BMW Group, Meta, Goldman Sachs, and many more leading global organizations. Nirav Patel, CEO and co-Founder of TAG, commented: "The partnership with RLH enables TAG to accelerate investments in world-class talent, geographic reach, and key functional capabilities. With RLH's proven track record of combining high touch with high tech, TAG is poised to define and capture the future of the geopolitical consulting industry."

TAG's innovative delivery model integrates high-touch consulting with an artificial intelligence (AI) layer and an AI-enabled SaaS platform to ensure clients receive real-time insights and solutions tailored to the rapidly evolving regional and global landscapes.

Kevin Cantrell, Managing Director at RLH Equity Partners, and Paul Fortin, Vice President, commented on the partnership: "TAG's core capabilities align to address the dynamic growth opportunities and nuanced operating conditions Fortune 500 companies encounter across Asia. The Company's unique global-local orientation and tech-enabled approach make it the go-to advisor for navigating the most critical geographies in the APAC region. We are confident that TAG is exceptionally well-positioned to continue its formidable growth trajectory."

About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners invests behind passionate entrepreneurs in uniquely positioned, high-growth, knowledge-led B2B enterprises driven by macro changes in technology, healthcare, and regulatory environments. RLH's portfolio companies concentrate on offering specialized consulting, engineering and professional services with $25 million to $150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team strives to deliver strategic and operational guidance to its portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. RLH's insights and processes to support entrepreneurs in building market leading enterprises have been honed over RLH's more than 40-year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Bramwell

Director of Communications

RLH Equity Partners

949-428-2205

[email protected]

SOURCE RLH Equity Partners