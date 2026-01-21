RLH Equity Partners Invests in Valent Partners, Marking The First Investment in RLH's Fifth Institutional Fund

Serving end markets including financial services, insurance, consumer, industrials, energy, and professional services, Valent differentiates itself through a commercial understanding of mission-critical business challenges and a proven ability to deliver technology-enabled solutions as part of an ongoing roadmap for innovation.

Valent's leadership team brings deep subject-matter expertise in technology advisory and transformation and has cultivated a compelling employee experience, resulting in an exceptional culture and remarkable depth of talent throughout the organization.

Jeff Hilliard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valent, commented, "Enterprise AI transformation is the challenge of our time, and Valent Partners is uniquely positioned to solve it through our tailored strategies and disciplined execution. We chose to partner with RLH because they share our mindset: the way to build a market leader is obsession over culture, investment in top talent, and relentless focus on client outcomes."

Valent represents the first platform investment of RLH's Fifth institutional fund and aligns closely with RLH's multi-decade focus on founder-owned, knowledge-led B2B services firms benefiting from technology-driven change.

Mark Gartner, Managing Director at RLH Equity Partners, and Sam Merriam, Vice President, commented on the partnership: "We were immediately impressed by Valent's capabilities, unusually high client satisfaction and inspiring culture. We knew that this team had the vision and wherewithal to scale a premier technology services firm and that we were well aligned in how we could help Valent reach its full potential. We are proud to partner with this courageous group of individuals and excited about what we will accomplish together."

About RLH Equity Partners

RLH Equity Partners invests behind passionate entrepreneurs in uniquely positioned, high-growth, knowledge-led B2B enterprises driven by macro changes in technology, healthcare, and regulatory environments. RLH's portfolio companies concentrate on offering specialized consulting, engineering and professional services with $25 million to $150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment.

The RLH investment team strives to deliver strategic and operational guidance to its portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. RLH's insights and processes to support entrepreneurs in building market leading enterprises have been honed over RLH's more than 40-year history of successful investing. RLH currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

