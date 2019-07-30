RLI Insurance Company Signs Deal to Migrate to SS&C Singularity™

WINDSOR, Conn., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that RLI, a leading U.S.-based specialty insurance company, will be migrating its outsourced investment operations and accounting processes from SS&C's CAMRATM platform to Singularity. Powered by innovative technologies, including machine learning, predictive analytics and robotics, Singularity will increase automation, productivity and data accessibility for RLI as it continues to scale its investment business.

"Technology is rapidly disrupting the insurance industry and SS&C is helping drive this transformation," said Aaron Diefenthaler, RLI's Chief Investment Officer. "Singularity gives us powerful machine learning capabilities and actionable online monitors to enable ad hoc queries, flexible reporting and in-depth analytics, as well as the ability to streamline labor-intensive tasks such as reconciliations and break resolution."

"As a functionally rich middle and back-office system with embedded innovative technologies, Singularity delivers compelling value for both existing and prospective SS&C clients," said Marc Zimmerman, Senior Vice President, SS&C. "By partnering with SS&C, RLI will be able to harness the power of artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and robotics to strengthen performance around its investment operations and accounting activities."

As the industry's first "smart" investment operations and accounting solution – one that actually learns from user behavior – Singularity stands alone in its ability to efficiently support a broad array of asset types, currencies and business functions on one system.

For more information on SS&C Singularity, visit https://www.ssctech.com/solutions/products-a-to-z/ss-c-singularity.

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving diverse, niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 44 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 23 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit rlicorp.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

www.ssctech.com

