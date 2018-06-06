RLJ Entertainment's Acorn TV Expands into Latin America with Roku

At launch, Acorn TV in Latin America will feature the first season of smash hit British dramedy Doc Martin; one of BBC's top dramas with Line of Duty, Series 1-2; among many other series. Acorn TV will add new programs regularly.

"One of our top 2018 priorities is accelerating our expansion of our distribution footprint, and Acorn TV's launch in Latin America with our partner Roku is another step in this progression," stated Miguel Penella, Chief Executive Officer of RLJ Entertainment. "Acorn TV is off to an incredible start in 2018 with several popular, critically-acclaimed Acorn TV Originals, as well as the announcements for our first sole commissions. This advancement in our international expansion underscores our confidence of achieving our target of one million subscribers by early 2019."

Bernarda Duarte, Director Content Acquisition at Roku, added, "Streaming provides consumers with choice and control, enabling them to choose what they want to watch and when they want to watch it. We are excited to welcome Acorn TV on our platform in Latin America, serving those customers who love to watch great drama and detective series and other great British and international programming."

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular OTT branded channels, Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE's titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE co-produces and develops new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited.

