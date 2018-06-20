RLJ Entertainment's UMC - Urban Movie Channel Launches on Xfinity TV

"We are thrilled to be able to bring Urban Movie Channel to Xfinity on Demand," said Traci Otey Blunt, President of UMC. "UMC offers an array of feature films, original series, drama, comedy, documentaries, and more. We're excited to offer even more customers the ability to watch UMC's quality urban content at their leisure."

"Comcast is committed to showcasing a breadth and depth of content that leans into unique stories of black identity and culture," said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Products, Comcast Cable. "Launching Urban Movie Channel on Xfinity TV expands our library of culturally curated and relevant offerings for our customers to enjoy."

New and popular programming available on UMC via Xfinity on Demand includes:

UMC Originals such as Daytime Emmy-nominated soap opera comedy series, The Rich and the Ruthless created by and starring award-winning actress Victoria Rowell ; provocative relationship drama series Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy, which boasts Jill Marie Jones , Brian White , and Vanessa Simmons among its star-studded ensemble cast; and the gritty Houston -based series, 5 th Ward , starring Grammy Award-winning artist Mya .

created by and starring award-winning actress ; provocative relationship drama series which boasts , , and among its star-studded ensemble cast; and the gritty -based series, , starring Grammy Award-winning artist . Popular feature films such as romantic comedy No Regrets , starring Brian White , Monica Calhoun , and Loretta Devine ; dramatic film The Fix starring Meta Golding ; and Switching Lanes , one of the last feature films directed by the late Thomas Mikal Ford .

starring , , and ; dramatic film starring ; and one of the last feature films directed by the late . A robust collection of stage plays from renowned playwright David E. Talbert , including Love on Layaway, What My Husband Doesn't Know, Love in the Nick of Tyme, and A Fool and His Money.

About UMC – Urban Movie Channel

Created by Robert L. Johnson, Chairman of RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE) and founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), Urban Movie Channel (UMC) is the first subscription video on demand service created for African American and urban audiences in North America that features quality urban content and showcases feature films, documentaries, original series, stand-up comedy, and other exclusive content. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/UrbanMovieChannel and on Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.

About RLJ Entertainment

RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE's titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE co-produces and develops new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited. For more information, please visit RLJEntertainment.com, Acorn.tv, and UMC.tv.

UMC Press Contact:

Farah Noel, 301.830.6247

UMC – Urban Movie Channel

fnoel@umc.tv

RLJE Media Inquiries:

Traci Otey Blunt, 301-830-6204

RLJ Entertainment, Inc.

tblunt@rljentertainment.com

RLJE Investor Inquiries:

Jody Burfening/Carolyn Capaccio, 212-838-3777

LHA

ir@rljentertainment.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlj-entertainments-umc---urban-movie-channel-launches-on-xfinity-tv-300669653.html

SOURCE RLJ Entertainment, Inc.

Related Links

http://rljentertainment.com

