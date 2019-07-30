RLJ Equity Partners, LLC Names Nigel Howard And T. Otey Smith Managing Director

BETHESDA, Md., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RLJ Equity Partners, LLC, today announced the promotion of Nigel Howard and T. Otey Smith to Managing Director. They will continue to work from the firm's Bethesda office. Founded by Robert L. Johnson, founder and chairman of The RLJ Companies together with The Carlyle Group, RLJ Equity Partners invests in middle-market leveraged buy-outs, recapitalizations, and growth equity.

"I applaud Nigel and Otey on their appointments as Managing Directors of RLJ Equity Partners," stated Robert L. Johnson, Chairman. "Over the past 10 years, respectively, they have contributed significantly to the financial success of our firm and I anticipate they will continue to help build RLJ Equity Partners into one of the top minority-owned Private Equity firms in the country."

Rufus H. Rivers, Managing Partner said, "Nigel and Otey have been with us since the beginning and they have been leading deals for RLJ for several years now. They both continue to show leadership in deal origination, due diligence and portfolio management and they will be key members of the firm's Senior Management Team going forward."

"I am excited about my new role at RLJ Equity Partners and I look forward to continuing to source and close investments, build value in our portfolio companies and generate gains for our investors," said Nigel Howard.

Mr. Howard joined RLJ Equity Partners in 2008 and currently sits on the boards of Crossfuze, ERC, and Naylor. Mr. Howard joined RLJ Equity Partners from TA Associates. Prior to joining TA, Mr. Howard was an Associate at JP Morgan Partners and Quetzal/JP Morgan Partners, as well as a Summer Associate at Goldman Sachs' Principal Investment Area in New York. Mr. Howard also worked at Salomon Smith Barney as a Financial Analyst in the Mergers and Acquisitions group. Mr. Howard received a B.B.A. from Howard University and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

"RLJ is a special place, and I'm honored to work with a committed, thoughtful team that is focused on delivering strong results for our portfolio companies and investors," stated Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith joined RLJ Equity Partners in 2006 as one of the firm's first team members. Mr. Smith currently sits on the board of Native Maine, Pro-Vac, and RLJ Thompson Trucking. Prior to RLJ Equity Partners, Mr. Smith was a Senior Associate and founding member at Reliant Equity Investors, a lower middle market private equity firm with $120 million of assets under management. Prior to Reliant, Mr. Smith was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Smith received his B.A. from Morehouse College and his M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

RLJ Equity Partners invests in companies with enterprise values between $50M and $250M within Aerospace, Business and Industrial Services, and Value-Added Manufacturing sectors. RLJ Equity Partners currently has eight portfolio companies.

About The RLJ Companies: The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson, is an innovative business network that provides strategic investments in a diverse portfolio of companies. Within The RLJ Companies portfolio, Johnson owns or holds interests in businesses operating in hotel real estate investment trust; private equity; financial services; asset management; automobile dealerships; entertainment; and video lottery terminal (VLT) gaming. The RLJ Companies is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, with affiliate operations in Charlotte, NC; Little Rock, AR; Los Angeles, CA; and San Juan, PR. Prior to founding The RLJ Companies, Johnson was founder and chairman of Black Entertainment Television (BET). For more information visit: www.rljcompanies.com.

About RLJ Equity Partners: RLJ Equity Partners is a middle-market private equity firm focused on generating long-term capital appreciation by investing in profitable and growing businesses led by strong management teams. Founded in 2006 by Robert L. Johnson and managing partner Rufus H. Rivers in partnership with The Carlyle Group, RLJ originates structures and invests in traditional buy-outs, recapitalizations, and growth capital infusions. RLJ Equity Partners is a portfolio company of The RLJ Companies. For additional information please visit: www.rljequitypartners.com.

