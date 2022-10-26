RLS APPOINTS PHARMACY & COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS VETERAN SHANE COBB AS NEW CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Cobb's Appointment Marks Critical Step Forward in RLS Leadership Team's Vision for Long-Term, Sustainable Growth and Success

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RLS (USA) Inc., the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the United States, announced the appointment of Shane Cobb as Chief Commercial Officer, marking a critical step forward in the company's vision toward long-term, sustainable growth and success. Cobb assumed the new role after serving as Chief Operations Officer for RLS since 2020, when the company acquired GE Healthcare radiopharmacy division.

"Shane has made invaluable contributions as RLS Chief Operating Officer since the inception of the company in September of 2020," said Stephen Belcher, CEO of RLS. "With more than 31 years of experience in pharmacy and commercial operations in the molecular diagnostics and imaging business, Shane brings to this role unique expertise in aligning our sales to operations and ensuring that the company as a whole operates as efficiently and effectively as possible."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Shane will be responsible for providing the leadership, strategic vision, and functional expertise required to lead RLS to successful commercialization of its services. This will entail driving overall commercial operations improvements and setting new direction in areas such as marketing, market access, commercial analytics, forecasting, new product planning, and portfolio strategy.

Shane joined RLS from the acquisition of the GE Healthcare radiopharmacy division which includes the legacy Roche, Medi-Physics, Amersham, Nycomed Amersham and Amersham Health businesses. In his prior roles, he lived and worked internationally, developed greenfield expansion opportunities, managed global radiopharmaceutical supply chains, provided leadership with Six Sigma Lean opportunities, and led commercial sales teams.

About RLS (USA) Inc.

RLS (USA) Inc., the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the United States, owns and operates 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states, offering an extensive portfolio of molecular imaging products. We endeavor to supply the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals in the industry by dispensing 100 percent of injectable unit dose products in clean rooms built to ISO 1644-1 specifications. In support of our commitment to quality, we provide tailored solutions and exceptional service to our more than 1500 customers.

