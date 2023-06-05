RLS Awarded Radiopharmaceutical Products (Distributor) Agreement with Premier, Inc.

News provided by

RLS (USA) Inc.

05 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLS (USA), Inc.  (Radioisotope Life Sciences), the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the US, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for the distribution of Radiopharmaceutical Products with Premier, Inc, a leading healthcare improvement company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Effective July 1, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for radiopharmaceutical compounding and delivery services from RLS. RLS is a Joint Commission accredited radiopharmacy network with a national footprint and a recognized leader in USP <797> compliance.

"This agreement marks a major milestone in our ability to supply Premier members with streamlined access to our 24/7/365 network of accredited radiopharmacies, which compound and deliver thousands of patient-specific doses each and every day," said Stephen Belcher, CEO of RLS. "With specialized expertise in the production and last-mile delivery of short-lived isotopes, we are excited to work with Premier members to improve the continuum of care for patients across the country. Opening our doors to Premier members is critical for RLS as we continue to scale our business and work to optimize patient outcomes."

Under the terms of the agreement, RLS will offer Premier members direct access to its accredited radiopharmacy production and distribution network, which provides industry-leading clean rooms for compounding and proven expertise in last-mile delivery of critical diagnostics and treatments.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About RLS

RLS (Radioisotope Life Sciences), the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the United States, owns and operates 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states, offering an extensive portfolio of molecular imaging products. We endeavor to supply the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals in the industry by dispensing 100 percent of injectable unit dose products in clean rooms built to ISO 1644-1 specifications. In support of our commitment to quality, we provide tailored solutions and exceptional service to our more than 1500 customers. For more information, please visit www.rls.bio.

For more information, please contact:

RLS (USA), Inc.
Trey Bankson
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE RLS (USA) Inc.

RLS AND EVERGREEN THERAGNOSTICS LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF NEUROENDOCRINE TUMOR DIAGNOSTIC OCTEVY™ (KIT FOR PREPARATION OF GA 68 DOTATOC INJECTION), PENDING FDA APPROVAL

