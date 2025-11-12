RLS Logistics Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

GLASSBORO, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RLS Logistics is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at RLS. This year, 75% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 18 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that RLS Logistics stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are proud to celebrate being named a Great Place to Work by our employees, our greatest asset," says Lori Cogit, Vice President of Human Resources at RLS.

RLS is a family company, and we remain committed to those roots. Our values—Being Hungry, Staying Humble, and Living Smart—guide our actions and behavior. It's rewarding to see our employees share these beliefs. Creating a great workplace goes beyond events and celebrations; it means recognizing achievements, supporting one another, and leading with respect. We will keep striving to uphold these standards and continue to make RLS a great place to work.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About RLS Logistics

Headquartered in Glassboro, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 55 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

