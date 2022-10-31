RLS NAMES RADIOPHARMACY AND HEALTHCARE LEADER TREY BANKSON AS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Bankson's Appointment Marks the Latest in Recent Slate of Executive Hires to Position RLS for Long-Term, Sustainable Growth and Success

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RLS (USA) Inc., the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the United States, named Trey Bankson as Chief Operating Officer, the latest in a recent slate of executive hires to advance RLS's vision for long-term, sustainable growth and success. Bankson, a 20-year veteran of the radiopharmacy and healthcare industry, will succeed Shane Cobb, who was appointed Chief Commercial Officer of RLS last week.

"Trey comes to RLS with over two decades of experience in conceptualizing and honing the day-to-day business operations of leading radiopharmacies across the country," said Stephen Belcher, CEO of RLS. "We are confident that his appointment as Chief Operating Officer will help advance our renewed commitment to sustainable growth and success, ensuring RLS continues to deliver critical diagnostics to doctors and hospitals nationwide, day in and day out."

As Chief Operating Officer, Bankson will be responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of the RLS network, which includes 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states. Bankson will play a key role in driving organizational alignment, operations strategy, and performance management for all RLS employees, from pharmacists and technicians in the labs, to couriers on the road.

Bankson joined RLS after most recently serving as an executive healthcare consultant. Previously, he held senior operations roles at a wide range of pharmacies, including major radiopharmacies like Triad Isotopes—now part of Jubilant Radiopharma, the second-largest radiopharmaceutical network in the United States. He holds a BS in Pharmacy from Auburn University and an MS in Healthcare Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

RLS (USA) Inc., the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the United States, owns and operates 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states, offering an extensive portfolio of molecular imaging products. We endeavor to supply the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals in the industry by dispensing 100 percent of injectable unit dose products in clean rooms built to ISO 1644-1 specifications. In support of our commitment to quality, we provide tailored solutions and exceptional service to our more than 1500 customers.

