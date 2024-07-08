RLTYco Acquires BabaFi

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to better serve the business goals of real estate professionals, RLTYco has acquired the apartment buying and leasing service, BabaFi. RLTYco plans to leverage BabaFi's technology platform which matches buyers, sellers, renters and landlords in New York City to now also benefit real estate agents through advanced and targeted lead generation. RLTYco will continue to operate BabaFi under its well-established brand name, creating a seamless transition for users.

Currently BabaFi helps buyers and renters create a relevant search profile designed to clearly define the size, location and amenities of their next apartment and then matches them to a list of qualified options. The powerful platform benefits sellers and landlords as well by pre-screening applicants, saving time, money and resources.

"We have built a multi-layered business and financial support system for real estate agents across the country which is made even stronger with BabaFi's lead generation capabilities," said Briggs Elwell, RLTYco's co-founder and CEO. "At the same time, we are able to continue to offer this highly regarded and robust apartment search tool for buyers and renters throughout the New York City area. It's a natural move for our business model that benefits all aspects of the transactions."

RLTYco has completed the integration of BabaFi's platform into the RLTYco tech stack and ecosystem and is now managing BabaFi's day-to-day operations. The company has retained all BabaFi employees.

While BabaFi has operated exclusively in the greater New York City area since 2019, RLTYco has plans to expand strategically to other major metropolitan markets in the near future.

Based in New York City, RLTYco (www. RLTYco.com) was founded in 2021 by real estate veterans Briggs Elwell and Daniel Kennedy to be a strategic resource for real estate professionals. RLTYco has four distinct divisions that help agents manage the complexities of the real estate business: RLTY Capital (commission funding), RLTY Tax, RLTY Legal (business formation), and RLTY Health (healthcare coverage). In addition, RLTY helps agents navigate the intricate landscape of regulations and compliance so they can focus on what they do best: selling real estate.

