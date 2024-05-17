RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB551.6 million ( US$76.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB188.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross margin was 25.9% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 24.2% in the same period of 2023.

was 25.9% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 24.2% in the same period of 2023. U.S. GAAP n et income was RMB132 .6 million ( US$18.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB56 .3 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB207.5 million ( US$28.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB183 .6 million in the same period of 2023.

"We started 2024 with a steady first quarter," commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "Our international business is developing positively as we refine our regional strategies. Despite challenges posed by regulatory changes across various regions, we continue to identify opportunities and leverage our core strengths to prudently enter potential markets. Domestically, we are encouraged by the positive impact of China's recent regulatory crackdown on illegal products, but much progress remains to be made. We remain committed to collaborating with regulators and advocating for a well-regulated and healthy e-vapor industry. As a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers, we are dedicated to optimizing our product portfolio with premium, compliant, and innovative products that meet our users' needs and drive growth in this evolving industry."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "In the first quarter, net revenues increased to RMB551.6 million, marking our fifth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. Our gross margin improved by 170 basis points year-over-year to 25.9%, thanks to our supply chain efficiency enhancements. Furthermore, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, our non-GAAP operating profit remained positive, bolstered by an increasing contribution from our international operations, compared to a RMB133.3 million loss recorded in the same quarter last year. With our resilient business model, effective regional strategies, and consistent strong execution, we are confident of sustaining this growth trajectory and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB551.6 million (US$76.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB188.9 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.

Gross profit was RMB142.8 million (US$19.8 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB45.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross margin was 25.9 % in the first quarter of 2024, compared with 24.2% in the same period of 2023. This improvement was primarily driven by our supply chain efficiency enhancements, partially offset by an increase in inventory provision and an unfavorable shift in the revenue mix.

Operating expenses were RMB194.4 million (US$26.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB418.9 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, from RMB240.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB74.9 million (US$10.4 million) in the same period of 2024, along with a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees with the fluctuations of the Company's share price.

Selling expenses were RMB52.9 million (US$7.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB85.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in salaries, welfare benefits and share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB110.0 million (US$15.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB256.5 million in the same period of 2023, mainly driven by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, salaries, and welfare benefits.

Research and development expenses were RMB31.5 million (US$4.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB76.7 million in the same period of 2023, mainly driven by a decrease in salaries, welfare benefits and share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB51.6 million (US$7.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB373.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Income tax expense was RMB16.3 million (US$2.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with income tax benefit of RMB17.6 million in the same period of 2023.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB132.6 million (US$18.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB56.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB207.5 million (US$28.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared with RMB183.6 million in the same period of 2023.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.106 (US$0.015) and RMB0.101 (US$0.014), respectively, in the first quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.043, in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.166 (US$0.023) and RMB0.159 (US$0.022), respectively, in the first quarter of 2024, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.139 and RMB0.136, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB14,681.4 million (US$2,033.3 million), compared with RMB15,138.4 million as of December 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million).

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 17, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 17, 2024).

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 29, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, March 31, March 31,

2023 2024 2024

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 2,390,298 2,322,277 321,632 Restricted cash 29,760 52,484 7,269 Short-term bank deposits, net 2,631,256 2,320,529 321,390 Receivables from online payment platforms 6,893 7,284 1,009 Short-term investments, net 3,093,133 2,691,275 372,737 Accounts and notes receivable, net 60,482 113,665 15,742 Inventories 144,850 99,768 13,818 Amounts due from related parties 118,736 179,645 24,881 Prepayments and other current assets, net 508,435 620,771 85,976 Total current assets 8,983,843 8,407,698 1,164,454 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 77,358 69,973 9,691 Intangible assets, net 69,778 65,004 9,003 Long-term investments, net 8,000 8,000 1,108 Deferred tax assets, net 58,263 58,263 8,069 Right-of-use assets, net 52,562 47,708 6,607 Long-term bank deposits, net 1,757,804 1,624,802 225,032 Long-term investment securities, net 5,236,109 5,669,997 785,286 Goodwill 66,506 64,136 8,883 Other non-current assets, net 4,874 11,746 1,627 Total non-current assets 7,331,254 7,619,629 1,055,306 Total assets 16,315,097 16,027,327 2,219,760







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 266,426 213,849 29,618 Contract liabilities 49,586 15,058 2,086 Salary and welfare benefits payable 39,256 50,620 7,011 Taxes payable 77,164 106,658 14,772 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 103,996 118,805 16,454 Amounts due to related parties 101,927 63,141 8,745 Dividend payable 881 - - Lease liabilities - current portion 29,435 31,093 4,306 Total current liabilities 668,671 599,224 82,992







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 23,591 22,584 3,128 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 24,419 17,968 2,489 Total non-current liabilities 48,010 40,552 5,617 Total liabilities 716,681 639,776 88,609















Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 15,609,393 15,397,603 2,132,543 Noncontrolling interests (10,977) (10,052) (1,392) Total shareholders' equity 15,598,416 15,387,551 2,131,151







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,315,097 16,027,327 2,219,760

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31,

2023 (As adjusted) (a) 2023 2024 2024

RMB RMB RMB US$









Net revenues 188,877 520,468 551,623 76,399 Cost of revenues (78,693) (327,325) (327,610) (45,373) Excise tax on products (64,458) (69,730) (81,240) (11,252) Gross profit 45,726 123,413 142,773 19,774









Operating expenses:







Selling expenses (85,761) (37,985) (52,887) (7,325) General and administrative expenses (256,504) (204,030) (109,954) (15,228) Research and development expenses (76,682) (21,904) (31,540) (4,368) Total operating expenses (418,947) (263,919) (194,381) (26,921)









Loss from operations (373,221) (140,506) (51,608) (7,147)









Other income:







Interest income, net 148,803 157,928 158,858 22,002 Investment income 21,385 182,699 12,776 1,769 Others, net 129,157 30,925 28,943 4,009 (Loss)/income before income tax (73,876) 231,046 148,969 20,633 Income tax benefit/(expense) 17,571 (15,078) (16,344) (2,264) Net (loss)/income (56,305) 215,968 132,625 18,369 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 661 2,491 717 99 Net (loss)/income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. (56,966) 213,477 131,908 18,270









Other comprehensive (loss)/income:







Foreign currency translation adjustments (148,096) (132,470) 12,706 1,760 Unrealized income/(loss) on long-term investment securities 2,873 (11,288) (13) (2) Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (145,223) (143,758) 12,693 1,758 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (201,528) 72,210 145,318 20,127 Less: total comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interests 661 2,491 730 101 Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. (202,189) 69,719 144,588 20,026









Net (loss)/income per ordinary share/ADS







- Basic (0.043) 0.166 0.106 0.015 - Diluted (0.043) 0.161 0.101 0.014









Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs







- Basic 1,316,798,713 1,285,752,182 1,249,317,641 1,249,317,641 - Diluted 1,316,798,713 1,324,466,240 1,301,431,007 1,301,431,007

Note (a): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with

ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above comparative unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss)/income in prior

quarter.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)



For the three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31,

2023 (As adjusted) (b) 2023 2024 2024

RMB RMB RMB US$ Net (loss)/income (56,305) 215,968 132,625 18,369 Add: share-based compensation expenses







Selling expenses 23,955 12,128 4,603 638 General and administrative expenses 201,343 194,153 66,414 9,198 Research and development expenses 14,654 10,335 3,881 538 Non-GAAP net income 183,647 432,584 207,523 28,743









Net (loss)/income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. (56,966) 213,477 131,908 18,270 Add: share-based compensation expenses 239,952 216,616 74,898 10,374 Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 182,986 430,093 206,806 28,644









Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS







- Basic 0.139 0.335 0.166 0.023 - Diluted 0.136 0.325 0.159 0.022 Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs







- Basic 1,316,798,713 1,285,752,182 1,249,317,641 1,249,317,641 - Diluted 1,345,828,279 1,324,466,240 1,301,431,007 1,301,431,007









Note (b): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with

ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results in prior quarter.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands)











For the three months ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31,

2023 (As adjusted) (c) 2023 2024 2024

RMB RMB RMB US$









Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (230,686) 305,197 4,020 557 Net cash generated from investing activities 381,954 310,274 420,665 58,261 Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 4,346 (791,905) (472,885) (65,495) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash 10,409 (18,544) 2,903 404 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 166,023 (194,978) (45,297) (6,273) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 1,289,086 2,615,036 2,420,058 335,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 1,455,109 2,420,058 2,374,761 328,901

Note (c): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with

ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above comparative unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows in prior quarter.

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.