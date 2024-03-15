RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB520.5 million ( US$73.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB340.0 million in the same period of 2022.

were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with in the same period of 2022. Gross margin was 23.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 43.6% in the same period of 2022.

was 23.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 43.6% in the same period of 2022. U.S. GAAP n et income was RMB216.0 million ( US$30.4 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB225.1 million in the same period of 2022.

was ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB432.6 million ( US$60.9 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB249.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB1,586.4 million ( US$223.4 million ) in fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB5,332.8 million in the prior year.

were ( ) in fiscal year 2023, compared with in the prior year. Gross margin was 24.4% in fiscal year 2023, compared with 43.2% in the prior year.

was 24.4% in fiscal year 2023, compared with 43.2% in the prior year. U.S. GAAP net income was RMB541.0 million ( US$76.2 million ) in fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB1,408.7 million in the prior year.

was ( ) in fiscal year 2023, compared with in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was RMB903.9 million ( US$127.3 million ) in fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB1,574.9 million in the prior year.

"Despite external challenges, we achieved an impressive recovery throughout 2023 through strong strategic execution, setting the stage for new ventures," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and CEO of RLX Technology. "We embarked on our international expansion during the fourth quarter, focusing on markets and product categories with the highest growth potential. By acquiring and integrating resources across diverse markets, we can create powerful synergies and elevate operational efficiency, enhancing our global competitiveness. For our domestic business in China, we remain committed to optimizing our product portfolios while combatting illegal products that still weigh on legitimate players' sales, advocating for a responsible and well-regulated e-vapor industry. Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our business to more markets and develop innovative and premium products to meet our users' evolving needs."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "2023 was a pivotal year of progress for RLX's domestic operations. We decisively refined our business structure to align with China's new regulatory environment, driving steady improvements in our financial performance while building a firm foundation for our sustainable future. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we achieved a non-GAAP operating profit of RMB76.1 million, marking a significant turnaround from the previous quarters' losses and reflecting our robust rebound and growth trajectory. Furthermore, we continued to return value to our shareholders through our share repurchase program and cash dividend, with approximately US$112 million in 2023. We also extended our share repurchase program for an additional 24-month period, demonstrating our confidence in the Company's long-term prospects. Going forward, our financial strength and solid balance sheet will empower us to pursue development opportunities that create value for our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB520.5 million (US$73.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB340.0 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion in Southeast and North Asia.

Gross profit was RMB123.4 million (US$17.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB148.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross margin was 23.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 43.6% in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the imposition of a 36% excise tax, which came into effect on November 1, 2022, and an unfavorable change in revenue mix.

Operating expenses were RMB263.9 million (US$37.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB620.4 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, which were RMB216.6 million (US$30.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB474.9 million in the same period of 2022. The changes in share-based compensation expenses consisted of (i) RMB12.1 million (US$1.7 million) recognized in selling expenses, (ii) RMB194.2 million (US$27.3 million) recognized in general and administrative expenses, and (iii) RMB10.3 million (US$1.5 million) recognized in research and development expenses. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees with the fluctuations of the Company's share price.

Selling expenses were RMB38.0 million (US$5.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB96.7 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, salaries and welfare benefits.

General and administrative expenses were RMB204.0 million (US$28.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB394.2 million in the same period of 2022, mainly driven by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, salaries and welfare benefits.

Research and development expenses were RMB21.9 million (US$3.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB129.6 million in the same period of 2022, mainly driven by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, salaries and welfare benefits.

Loss from operations was RMB140.5 million (US$19.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB472.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Income tax expense was RMB15.1 million (US$2.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with income tax benefit of RMB16.2 million in the same period of 2022.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB216.0 million (US$30.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB225.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB432.6 million (US$60.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with RMB249.7 million in the same period of 2022.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.166 (US$0.023) and RMB0.161 (US$0.023) in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.174 and RMB0.174, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.335 (US$0.047) and RMB0.325 (US$0.046), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.188 and RMB0.186, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB15,138.4 million (US$2,132.2 million), compared with RMB15,186.7 million as of September 30, 2023. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB305.2 million (US$43.0 million).

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB1,586.4 million (US$223.4 million) in fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB5,332.8 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to the discontinuation of older products.

Gross profit was RMB387.7 million (US$54.6 million) in fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB2,305.1 million in the prior year.

Gross margin decreased to 24.4% in fiscal year 2023 from 43.2% in the prior year, primarily due to the imposition of a 36% excise tax, which came into effect on November 1, 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB884.4 million (US$124.6 million) in fiscal year 2023, representing a decrease of 28.8% from RMB1,241.7 million in the prior year. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to the decrease in salaries and welfare benefits.

Selling expenses decreased by 38.5% to RMB213.7 million (US$30.1 million) in fiscal year 2023 from RMB347.8 million in the prior year, mainly driven by a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 13.7% to RMB498.0 million (US$70.1 million) in fiscal year 2023 from RMB576.8 million in the prior year, primarily attributable to the decrease in salaries and welfare benefits and accrued liabilities to suppliers.

Research and development expenses decreased by 45.5% to RMB172.7 million (US$24.3 million) in fiscal year 2023 from RMB317.1 million in the prior year, mainly driven by a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits.

Loss from operations was RMB496.7 million (US$70.0 million) in fiscal year 2023, compared with an income from operations of RMB1,063.4 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense was RMB50.8 million (US$7.1 million) in fiscal year 2023, representing a decrease of 86.3% from RMB371.6 million in the prior year.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB541.0 million (US$76.2 million) in fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB1,408.7 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB903.9 million (US$127.3 million) in fiscal year 2023, compared with RMB1,574.9 million in the prior year.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.407 (US$0.057) and RMB0.399 (US$0.056), respectively, in fiscal year 2023, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.092 and RMB1.085, respectively, in the prior year.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.684 (US$0.096) and RMB0.669 (US$0.094), respectively, in fiscal year 2023, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.218 and RMB1.210, respectively, in the prior year.

Share Repurchase Program and Dividend Payment

The Company repurchased approximately US$98.5 million of its ordinary shares represented by ADSs during the fiscal year of 2023 and US$195.5 million of its ordinary shares represented by ADSs cumulatively, as of December 31, 2023. In December 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized the extension of its existing share repurchase program established in December 2021 for an additional 24-month period through December 31, 2025.

In November 2023, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of US$0.01 per ordinary share, or US$0.01 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively, as of the close of business on December 1, 2023 Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The cash dividend was paid in December 2023 to shareholders. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately US$13.0 million.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 15, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 15, 2024).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll-free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong, China (toll-free): +800-963-976 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 400-120-6115 Participant Code: 1473355

Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 22, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 9792377

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities, and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 29, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, December 31, December 31,

2022 (As adjusted) (a) 2023 2023

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,268,512 2,390,298 336,666 Restricted cash 20,574 29,760 4,192 Short-term bank deposits, net 7,084,879 2,631,256 370,605 Receivables from online payment platforms 3,000 6,893 971 Short-term investments, net 2,434,864 3,093,133 435,659 Accounts and notes receivable, net 51,381 60,482 8,519 Inventories 130,901 144,850 20,402 Amounts due from related parties 5,112 118,736 16,724 Prepayments and other current assets, net 198,932 508,435 71,612 Total current assets 11,198,155 8,983,843 1,265,350 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 87,871 77,358 10,896 Intangible assets, net 7,552 69,778 9,828 Long-term investments, net 8,000 8,000 1,127 Deferred tax assets, net 63,894 58,263 8,206 Right-of-use assets, net 75,008 52,562 7,403 Long-term bank deposits, net 1,515,428 1,757,804 247,582 Long-term investment securities, net 3,409,458 5,236,109 737,491 Goodwill - 66,506 9,367 Other non-current assets, net 13,458 4,874 686 Total non-current assets 5,180,669 7,331,254 1,032,586 Total assets 16,378,824 16,315,097 2,297,936







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 269,346 266,426 37,525 Contract liabilities 75,226 49,586 6,984 Salary and welfare benefits payable 127,749 39,256 5,529 Taxes payable 109,676 77,164 10,868 Amounts due to related parties 423 101,927 14,356 Dividend payable - 881 124 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 161,455 103,996 14,648 Lease liabilities - current portion 45,955 29,435 4,146 Total current liabilities 789,830 668,671 94,180







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 8,653 23,591 3,323 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 39,968 24,419 3,439 Total non-current liabilities 48,621 48,010 6,762 Total liabilities 838,451 716,681 100,942















Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 15,569,060 15,609,393 2,198,540 Noncontrolling interests (28,687) (10,977) (1,546) Total shareholders' equity 15,540,373 15,598,416 2,196,994







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,378,824 16,315,097 2,297,936

Note (a): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with

ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above comparative consolidated balance sheets in prior year.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, December 31,

2022 （As adjusted）(b) 2023 （As adjusted）(b) 2023 2023

2022 （As adjusted）(b) 2023 2023

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net revenues 340,012 498,929 520,468 73,306

5,332,779 1,586,397 223,439 Cost of revenues (139,073) (278,578) (327,325) (46,103)

(2,974,981) (856,329) (120,611) Excise tax on products (52,668) (100,313) (69,730) (9,821)

(52,668) (342,354) (48,220) Gross profit 148,271 120,038 123,413 17,382

2,305,130 387,714 54,608

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (96,673) (44,751) (37,985) (5,350)

(347,798) (213,723) (30,102) General and administrative expenses (394,207) (78,849) (204,030) (28,737)

(576,811) (498,015) (70,144) Research and development expenses (129,558) (30,783) (21,904) (3,085)

(317,110) (172,686) (24,322) Total operating expenses (620,438) (154,383) (263,919) (37,172)

(1,241,719) (884,424) (124,568)

















(Loss)/income from operations (472,167) (34,345) (140,506) (19,790)

1,063,411 (496,710) (69,960)

















Other income：















Interest income, net 54,617 158,260 157,928 22,244

180,729 627,879 88,435 Investment income 25,557 21,028 182,699 25,733

136,531 245,700 34,606 Others, net 150,625 33,412 30,925 4,356

399,641 214,874 30,264 (Loss)/income before income tax (241,368) 178,355 231,046 32,543

1,780,312 591,743 83,345 Income tax benefit/(expense) 16,243 (1,746) (15,078) (2,124)

(371,580) (50,755) (7,149) Net (loss)/income (225,125) 176,609 215,968 30,419

1,408,732 540,988 76,196 Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests 3,355 1,579 2,491 351

(32,487) 6,660 938 Net (loss)/income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. (228,480) 175,030 213,477 30,068

1,441,219 534,328 75,258 Other comprehensive (loss)/income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments (215,246) (83,978) (132,470) (18,658)

937,428 198,534 27,963 Unrealized (loss)/income on long-term investment securities (5,425) 3,508 (11,288) (1,590)

(5,425) 632 89 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (220,671) (80,470) (143,758) (20,248)

932,003 199,166 28,052 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (445,796) 96,139 72,210 10,171

2,340,735 740,154 104,248 Less: total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 3,355 1,579 2,491 351

(32,487) 6,660 938 Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. (449,151) 94,560 69,719 9,820

2,373,222 733,494 103,310

















Net (loss)/income per ordinary share/ADS















Basic (0.174) 0.133 0.166 0.023

1.092 0.407 0.057 Diluted (0.174) 0.130 0.161 0.023

1.085 0.399 0.056

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















Basic 1,310,229,331 1,316,452,743 1,285,752,182 1,285,752,182

1,319,732,802 1,311,401,901 1,311,401,901 Diluted 1,310,229,331 1,344,359,144 1,324,466,240 1,324,466,240

1,328,144,092 1,340,445,653 1,340,445,653

Note (b): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above comparative consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss)/income in prior quarters/year.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)











For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, December 31,

2022 （As adjusted）(c) 2023 （As adjusted）(c) 2023 2023

2022 （As adjusted）(c) 2023 2023

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net (loss)/income (225,125) 176,609 215,968 30,419

1,408,732 540,988 76,196 Add: share-based compensation expenses















Selling expenses 41,239 (4,045) 12,128 1,708

(6,993) 16,700 2,352 General and administrative expenses 369,447 29,771 194,153 27,346

162,229 334,344 47,091 Research and development expenses 64,165 (936) 10,335 1,456

10,925 11,824 1,665 Non-GAAP net income 249,726 201,399 432,584 60,929

1,574,893 903,856 127,304

















Net (loss)/income attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. (228,480) 175,030 213,477 30,068

1,441,219 534,328 75,258 Add: share-based compensation expenses 474,851 24,790 216,616 30,510

166,161 362,868 51,108 Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. 246,371 199,820 430,093 60,578

1,607,380 897,196 126,366

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS















- Basic 0.188 0.152 0.335 0.047

1.218 0.684 0.096 - Diluted 0.186 0.149 0.325 0.046

1.210 0.669 0.094 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,310,229,331 1,316,452,743 1,285,752,182 1,285,752,182

1,319,732,802 1,311,401,901 1,311,401,901 - Diluted 1,324,475,455 1,344,359,144 1,324,466,240 1,324,466,240

1,328,144,092 1,340,445,653 1,340,445,653

Note (c): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50.The Company retrospectively adjusted

the above unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results in prior quarters/year.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)























For the three months ended

For the year ended



December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, December 31,



2022 （As adjusted）(d) 2023 （As adjusted）(d) 2023 2023

2022 （As adjusted）(d) 2023 2023



RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (248,866) 82,853 305,197 42,986

486,829 198,703 27,987

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 752,545 967,234 310,274 43,701

(4,133,040) 2,091,145 294,532

Net cash used in financing activities (150,647) (206,577) (791,905) (111,537)

(477,270) (1,193,216) (168,061)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 29,287 (5,918) (18,544) (2,612)

203,100 34,340 4,836

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

and restricted cash 382,319 837,592 (194,978) (27,462)

(3,920,381) 1,130,972 159,294

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period 906,767 1,777,444 2,615,036 368,320

5,209,467 1,289,086 181,564

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

end of the period 1,289,086 2,615,036 2,420,058 340,858

1,289,086 2,420,058 340,858











































Note (d): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted

the above comparative consolidated statements of cash flows in prior quarters/year.



