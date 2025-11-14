RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Nov 14, 2025, 04:30 ET
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Third Quarter 202 5 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB1,129.3 million (US$158.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB756.3 million in the same period of 2024.
- Gross margin was 31.2% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 27.2% in the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP income from operations [1] was RMB187.8 million (US$26.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB84.0 million in the same period of 2024.
- U.S. GAAP net income was RMB206.8 million (US$29.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB169.4 million in the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income 1 was RMB295.4 million (US$41.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB263.6 million in the same period of 2024.
"We delivered another strong performance across the board in the third quarter despite persistent macro and regulatory challenges," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co‑founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "Our disciplined execution on international expansion and innovation is translating into tangible growth. Internationally, we extended our leadership in key Asia Pacific and European markets through targeted investments in retail networks and tailored local product platforms. In Mainland China, enhanced customs enforcement has helped restore order to the market and competitive environment for compliant players, fueling a measured recovery of our business. We are proud of the successful rollout of our proprietary modern‑oral product line in the United Kingdom, reflecting years of R&D investments to unlock development opportunities among new user segments. As we cultivate a diversified, global brand synonymous with quality, we remain confident in shaping the future of the smokeless industry and delivering lasting value to our stakeholders."
Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "Third‑quarter net revenues soared 49.3% year‑over‑year to RMB1.13 billion, while non‑GAAP operating income more than doubled to RMB187.8 million. These results demonstrate the strength of our diversified growth model propelled by organic share gains in existing international markets, high‑return capital deployment in Europe, and a steady rebound in Mainland China. Our balance sheet remains robust, enabling consistent capital returns. To date, including the cash dividend announced today, we have returned over US$500 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends, further reinforcing our commitment to long‑term value creation and sustainable profitability."
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB1,129.3 million (US$158.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB756.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by our equity investment in European markets, organic growth of our international business, and the gradual recovery of our Mainland China business. Net revenues from international business represented 71.6% of our net revenues for the period.
Gross profit was RMB352.6 million (US$49.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB206.0 million in the same period of 2024.
Gross margin was 31.2% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 27.2% in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to our equity investment in European markets, a favorable change in revenue mix by geography, and gross margin improvement in major international markets.
Operating expenses were RMB259.3 million (US$36.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB216.6 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and welfare expenses, shipping expenses, slightly offset by an overall decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
Selling expenses were RMB132.3 million (US$18.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB69.0 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries and welfare expenses, share-based compensation expenses, and shipping expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB85.7 million (US$12.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB123.2 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, slightly offset by an increase in salaries and welfare expenses.
Research and development expenses were RMB41.3 million (US$5.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB24.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses, and salaries and welfare expenses.
U.S. GAAP i ncome from operations was RMB93.3 million (US$13.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with U.S. GAAP loss from operations of RMB10.7 million in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB187.8 million (US$26.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB84.0 million in the same period of 2024.
Income tax expense was RMB45.9 million (US$6.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB30.4 million in the same period of 2024.
U.S. GAAP net income was RMB206.8 million (US$29.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB169.4 million in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income was RMB295.4 million (US$41.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB263.6 million in the same period of 2024.
U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.167 (US$0.023) and RMB0.157 (US$0.022), respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.135 and RMB0.129, respectively, in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.236 (US$0.033) and RMB0.221(US$0.031), respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.212 and RMB0.202, respectively, in the same period of 2024.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net, of RMB15,351.1 million (US$2,156.4 million), compared with RMB15,524.3 million as of June 30, 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB357.5 million (US$50.2 million).
[1] Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Shareholder Returns
The Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of US$0.1 per ordinary share, or US$0.1 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively, as of the close of business on January 26, 2026 Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The payment date is expected to be on or around February 2, 2026 and on or around February 9, 2026 for holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively. Including the cash dividend announced today, we have cumulatively returned approximately US$171 million through cash dividend programs.
Pursuant to the Company's up-to-US$500 million share repurchase program, which has an extended expiration date of December 2025, the Company had cumulatively repurchased 170 million ordinary shares represented by ADS for an aggregate amount of US$330 million as of September 30, 2025.
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP income from operations represents net income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
|
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(All amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5,593,492
|
3,457,085
|
485,614
|
Restricted cash
|
50,867
|
119,392
|
16,771
|
Short-term bank deposits, net
|
2,179,886
|
3,134,566
|
440,310
|
Receivables from online payment platforms
|
4,722
|
7,123
|
1,000
|
Short-term investments
|
719,755
|
1,877,796
|
263,772
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
78,484
|
202,455
|
28,439
|
Inventories
|
142,552
|
230,953
|
32,442
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
346,132
|
143,398
|
20,143
|
Prepayments and other current assets, net
|
185,091
|
409,859
|
57,573
|
Total current assets
|
9,300,981
|
9,582,627
|
1,346,064
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net
|
50,787
|
175,507
|
24,653
|
Intangible assets, net
|
52,796
|
226,870
|
31,868
|
Long-term investments, net
|
8,000
|
8,330
|
1,170
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
38,067
|
42,215
|
5,930
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
24,110
|
53,232
|
7,478
|
Long-term bank deposits, net
|
727,448
|
232,842
|
32,707
|
Long-term investment securities, net
|
6,599,365
|
6,529,438
|
917,185
|
Goodwill
|
59,581
|
569,818
|
80,042
|
Other non-current assets, net
|
9,914
|
10,019
|
1,407
|
Total non-current assets
|
7,570,068
|
7,848,271
|
1,102,440
|
Total assets
|
16,871,049
|
17,430,898
|
2,448,504
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts and notes payable
|
458,538
|
338,672
|
47,573
|
Contract liabilities
|
10,610
|
94,095
|
13,217
|
Salary and welfare benefits payable
|
73,740
|
79,744
|
11,202
|
Taxes payable
|
126,154
|
210,839
|
29,616
|
Short-term loan
|
40,000
|
113,345
|
15,921
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
108,816
|
145,755
|
20,474
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
27,401
|
24,804
|
3,484
|
Dividend payable
|
1,144
|
-
|
-
|
Lease liabilities - current portion
|
11,447
|
22,745
|
3,195
|
Total current liabilities
|
857,850
|
1,029,999
|
144,682
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
16,196
|
110,834
|
15,569
|
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
|
7,050
|
29,372
|
4,126
|
Other non-current liability
|
-
|
69,119
|
9,710
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
23,246
|
209,325
|
29,405
|
Total liabilities
|
881,096
|
1,239,324
|
174,087
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity
|
15,988,216
|
16,100,599
|
2,261,638
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1,737
|
90,975
|
12,779
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
15,989,953
|
16,191,574
|
2,274,417
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
16,871,049
|
17,430,898
|
2,448,504
|
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
756,288
|
879,952
|
1,129,271
|
158,628
|
|
1,935,087
|
2,817,523
|
395,775
|
Cost of revenues
|
(473,379)
|
(552,037)
|
(681,295)
|
(95,701)
|
|
(1,201,701)
|
(1,710,858)
|
(240,323)
|
Excise tax on products
|
(76,933)
|
(85,835)
|
(95,417)
|
(13,403)
|
|
(226,775)
|
(281,075)
|
(39,482)
|
Gross profit
|
205,976
|
242,080
|
352,559
|
49,524
|
|
506,611
|
825,590
|
115,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
(68,975)
|
(84,649)
|
(132,335)
|
(18,589)
|
|
(184,097)
|
(275,973)
|
(38,766)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(123,226)
|
(88,406)
|
(85,722)
|
(12,041)
|
|
(362,177)
|
(241,596)
|
(33,937)
|
Research and development expenses
|
(24,435)
|
(30,067)
|
(41,251)
|
(5,794)
|
|
(55,935)
|
(98,373)
|
(13,818)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(216,636)
|
(203,122)
|
(259,308)
|
(36,424)
|
|
(602,209)
|
(615,942)
|
(86,521)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/income from operations
|
(10,660)
|
38,958
|
93,251
|
13,100
|
|
(95,598)
|
209,648
|
29,449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income ：
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
156,659
|
142,851
|
139,669
|
19,619
|
|
469,724
|
418,473
|
58,783
|
Investment income
|
13,070
|
24,832
|
8,587
|
1,206
|
|
38,564
|
41,805
|
5,872
|
Others, net
|
40,745
|
40,324
|
11,266
|
1,582
|
|
92,427
|
80,733
|
11,340
|
Income before income tax
|
199,814
|
246,965
|
252,773
|
35,507
|
|
505,117
|
750,659
|
105,444
|
Income tax expense
|
(30,423)
|
(28,470)
|
(45,948)
|
(6,454)
|
|
(68,156)
|
(102,599)
|
(14,412)
|
Net income
|
169,391
|
218,495
|
206,825
|
29,053
|
|
436,961
|
648,060
|
91,032
|
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
3,737
|
1,378
|
3,662
|
514
|
|
7,085
|
5,740
|
806
|
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
|
165,654
|
217,117
|
203,163
|
28,539
|
|
429,876
|
642,320
|
90,226
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(181,148)
|
(26,510)
|
(79,554)
|
(11,175)
|
|
(124,268)
|
(121,735)
|
(17,100)
|
Unrealized income on long-term investment securities
|
5,292
|
698
|
2,254
|
317
|
|
5,984
|
5,019
|
705
|
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
|
(175,856)
|
(25,812)
|
(77,300)
|
(10,858)
|
|
(118,284)
|
(116,716)
|
(16,395)
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|
(6,465)
|
192,683
|
129,525
|
18,195
|
|
318,677
|
531,344
|
74,637
|
Less: total comprehensive income attributable to
|
3,730
|
632
|
5,270
|
740
|
|
7,078
|
6,538
|
918
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to RLX
|
(10,195)
|
192,051
|
124,255
|
17,455
|
|
311,599
|
524,806
|
73,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per ordinary share/ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
0.135
|
0.178
|
0.167
|
0.023
|
|
0.348
|
0.526
|
0.074
|
Diluted
|
0.129
|
0.166
|
0.157
|
0.022
|
|
0.333
|
0.495
|
0.070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
1,225,417,517
|
1,221,705,674
|
1,215,324,092
|
1,215,324,092
|
|
1,234,501,619
|
1,221,079,766
|
1,221,079,766
|
Diluted
|
1,287,927,444
|
1,309,486,924
|
1,295,380,218
|
1,295,380,218
|
|
1,289,831,349
|
1,297,712,264
|
1,297,712,264
|
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
( As adjusted) (a)
|
|
|
|
|
( As adjusted) (a)
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(Loss)/income from operations
|
(10,660)
|
38,958
|
93,251
|
13,100
|
|
(95,598)
|
209,648
|
29,449
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
5,768
|
13,262
|
16,732
|
2,350
|
|
19,543
|
33,304
|
4,678
|
General and administrative expenses
|
85,295
|
38,368
|
44,086
|
6,193
|
|
244,735
|
106,725
|
14,992
|
Research and development expenses
|
1,446
|
7,188
|
9,593
|
1,347
|
|
(18,747)
|
17,526
|
2,462
|
Amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
-
|
13,347
|
13,272
|
1,864
|
|
-
|
26,619
|
3,739
|
Selling expenses
|
2,114
|
4,881
|
10,361
|
1,455
|
|
6,377
|
17,245
|
2,422
|
General and administrative expenses
|
30
|
167
|
491
|
69
|
|
90
|
686
|
96
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
83,993
|
116,171
|
187,786
|
26,378
|
|
156,400
|
411,753
|
57,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
169,391
|
218,495
|
206,825
|
29,053
|
|
436,961
|
648,060
|
91,032
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses
|
92,509
|
58,818
|
70,411
|
9,890
|
|
245,531
|
157,555
|
22,132
|
Amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair
|
2,144
|
18,395
|
24,124
|
3,388
|
|
6,467
|
44,550
|
6,257
|
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|
(448)
|
(4,513)
|
(5,944)
|
(835)
|
|
(1,352)
|
(10,882)
|
(1,529)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
263,596
|
291,195
|
295,416
|
41,496
|
|
687,607
|
839,283
|
117,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
|
165,654
|
217,117
|
203,163
|
28,539
|
|
429,876
|
642,320
|
90,226
|
Add: share-based compensation expenses
|
92,509
|
58,818
|
70,411
|
9,890
|
|
245,531
|
157,555
|
22,132
|
Amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair
|
2,144
|
13,002
|
16,834
|
2,365
|
|
6,467
|
31,867
|
4,476
|
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(b)
|
(448)
|
(3,164)
|
(4,122)
|
(579)
|
|
(1,352)
|
(7,711)
|
(1,083)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
|
259,859
|
285,773
|
286,286
|
40,215
|
|
680,522
|
824,031
|
115,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
0.212
|
0.234
|
0.236
|
0.033
|
|
0.551
|
0.675
|
0.095
|
- Diluted
|
0.202
|
0.218
|
0.221
|
0.031
|
|
0.528
|
0.635
|
0.089
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
1,225,417,517
|
1,221,705,674
|
1,215,324,092
|
1,215,324,092
|
|
1,234,501,619
|
1,221,079,766
|
1,221,079,766
|
- Diluted
|
1,287,927,444
|
1,309,486,924
|
1,295,380,218
|
1,295,380,218
|
|
1,289,831,349
|
1,297,712,264
|
1,297,712,264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note (a): The Company completed the acquisition of the acquired company on May 31, 2025, which was accounted for as a business combination. Beginning in Q2 2025, the Company included the amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, as well as the associated tax impact, in the reconciliation items for GAAP and Non-GAAP results. The Company has retrospectively adjusted the above unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results for the prior quarter. The Company believes these changes provide management and investors with more useful information to evaluate the operations of its business.
|
|
Note (b): The amortization and depreciation expense and related tax effect attributable to noncontrolling interests have been excluded from the presentation in the reconciliation items for GAAP and Non-GAAP results.
|
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
|
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
(All amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
156,554
|
229,616
|
357,546
|
50,224
|
|
357,338
|
794,327
|
111,578
|
|
Net cash generated/(used in) from investing
|
139,120
|
(816,501)
|
(343,188)
|
(48,207)
|
|
1,116,917
|
(2,146,855)
|
(301,567)
|
|
Net cash used in from financing activities
|
(74,780)
|
(326,948)
|
(370,205)
|
(52,002)
|
|
(547,665)
|
(682,718)
|
(95,901)
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,
|
(45,818)
|
2,436
|
(27,032)
|
(3,797)
|
|
(32,883)
|
(32,636)
|
(4,583)
|
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash
|
175,076
|
(911,397)
|
(382,879)
|
(53,782)
|
|
893,707
|
(2,067,882)
|
(290,473)
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
|
3,138,689
|
4,870,753
|
3,959,356
|
556,167
|
|
2,420,058
|
5,644,359
|
792,858
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
|
3,313,765
|
3,959,356
|
3,576,477
|
502,385
|
|
3,313,765
|
3,576,477
|
502,385
|
SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.
