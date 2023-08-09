RLX Technology to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 18, 2023
09 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET
- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 18, 2023 –
BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, August 18, 2023.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 18, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 18 2023).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-317-6003
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-6061
|
Hong Kong, China (toll free):
|
+800-963-976
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
+852-5808-1995
|
Mainland China:
|
400-120-6115
|
Participant Code:
|
3325354
Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 25, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
5550144
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com
Contacts
In China:
RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Capital Markets
Sam Tsang
Email: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.
Share this article