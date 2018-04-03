RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc.

A10 shareholders may, no later than May 21, 2018, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of A10 and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

A10 Networks Inc. provides computer networking products and security solutions. The Company offers controller, firewall, hardware appliances, protection systems and other networking products to customers worldwide.

The Complaint asserts claims for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) A10 had issues with its internal controls that required an Audit Committee investigation; (2) A10's revenues since the fourth quarter of 2015 were false due to improper revenue recognition which prompted an investigation by the Company's Audit Committee; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 16, 2018, A10 announced that it expected fourth quarter 2017 revenue to be between $55.5 million and $56.0 million, which was below its prior guidance of $64.0 million to $67.0 million. On this news, A10's stock price fell nearly 14%, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 30, 2018, A10 disclosed that the Company's Audit Committee was investigating the Company's revenue recognition practices from the fourth quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017, inclusive. On this news, A10's stock price fell nearly 12% on January 31, 2018, thereby further injuring investors.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than May 21, 2018, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-a10-networks-inc-300623549.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.rmclasslaw.com

