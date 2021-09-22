RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Medallia, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Medallia, Inc. ("Medallia" or the "Company") (NYSE: MDLA).

If you purchased shares of Medallia and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On July 26, 2021, Medallia and private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC ("Thoma Bravo") announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Thomas Bravo will acquire Medallia in a merger worth $6.4 billion (the "Merger"). As a result of the Merger, Medallia shareholders are only anticipated to receive $34.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Medallia.

If you are a member of the class, (no class has yet been certified), you may, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.rmclasslaw.com

