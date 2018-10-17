RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Namaste Technologies Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (OTC: NXTTF) securities between November 29, 2017 and October 4, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Namaste shareholders may, no later than December 5, 2018, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Namaste and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Namaste had sold its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary to Namaste executives; (2) consequently, Namaste did not sell its U.S. subsidiary in an arm's length transaction; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On October 4, 2018, Citron Research ("Citron") published an article entitled "Namaste: Citron has exposed complete FRAUD that underpins the 'Business' of Namaste," stating that the Company had entered into an "undisclosed related party" transaction. The Citron report alleged, among other issues, that Namaste's Chief Executive Officer had falsely "promised investors as Nasdaq listing" and had falsely represented that Namaste had divested the Company of its U.S. assets in a sale to an "arm's length" purchaser, when the purchaser was in reality a Namaste executive.

Following publication of the Citron report, Namaste's stock price fell $0.19 per share, or roughly 10.5% over the next two trading days, to close at $1.62 per share on October 5, 2018.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than December 5, 2018, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

