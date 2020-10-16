RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Portland General Electric Company

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Portland General Electric Company ("Portland General Electric" or the "Company") (NYSE: POR) securities during the period from April 24, 2020 through August 24, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").

Portland General Electric shareholders may, no later than November 2, 2020, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Portland General Electric and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PGE lacked effective internal controls over its energy trading practices; (2) PGE personnel had entered energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, that created significant negative financial exposure for PGE; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than November 2, 2020, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here.

