RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against ProPetro Holding Corp.

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired, the securities of ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or the "Company") (NYSE: PUMP) a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with ProPetro's March 2017 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or b) between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

ProPetro shareholders may, no later than November 15, 2019, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of ProPetro and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

In March 2017, the Company completed its initial public offering, in which it sold 25 million shares of common stock at $14.00 per share.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee. In a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on the same day, the Company stated that the review concerned, among other things, expense reimbursements and certain transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interest. The Form 8-K also stated that approximately $370,000 had been improperly reimbursed to members of senior management since the IPO. Moreover, the Company expected to report a material weakness in its internal control over disclosure.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.59 per share, or over 26%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, ProPetro stock was trading as low as $11.44 per share, a nearly 18% decline from the $14 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) that the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than November 15, 2019, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com

