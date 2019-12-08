RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Prudential Financial, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRU) securities between February 15, 2019 and August 2, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Prudential shareholders may, no later than January 27, 2020, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Prudential and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On August 1, 2019, Prudential revealed a $208 million charge to its second quarter 2019 earnings due to changes in mortality assumptions in its Individual Life business segment. Additionally, the Company revealed that the change in mortality assumptions would negatively impact quarterly earnings by $25 million for the foreseeable future.

On this news, Prudential's stock price fell $10.22, or over 10%, to close at $91.09 per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then on August 2, 2019, Prudential disclosed that the Individual Life segment declined by $178 million over the prior year period, primarily due to the $208 million charge.

On this news, Prudential's stock price fell $2.53, or over 5%, to close at $88.56 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's reserve assumptions failed to account for adversely developing mortality experience in its Individual Life business segment; (2) that the Company was not over-reserved, but instead, its reported reserves, particularly for the Individual Life business segment, were insufficient to satisfy its future policy benefits liabilities; and (3) that the Company had materially understated its liabilities and overstated net income as a result of flawed assumptions in calculating mortality experience.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than January 27, 2020, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.rmclasslaw.com

