RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against TAL Education Group

TAL, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

The Complaint alleges that TAL and certain other defendants made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period, and failed to disclose to investors the following material adverse facts: (i) that the Company overstated its net income; (ii) that the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The complaint further alleges that investors purchased TAL's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses as a result thereof.

On June 13, 2018, Muddy Waters issued a report entitled "TAL Education: A Real Business with Fake Financials," asserting that TAL "has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least FY2016." Citing an extensive review of Chinese government documents, site visits, and numerous interviews, the report further asserted that "TAL combines the old school China fraud playbook of simply penciling in more favorable numbers with the more sophisticated asset parking fraud of Enron."

Following the publication of the Muddy Waters report, TAL's shares declined $4.54 per share, or 10%, to close on June 13, 2018 at $41.11, on heavy trading volume.

