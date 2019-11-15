RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Under Armour, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Under Armour, Inc. ("Under Armour" or the "Company") (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) securities between August 3, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Under Armour shareholders may, no later than January 6, 2020, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class.

According to the filed complaint, the Class Period commences on August 3, 2016, when Under Armour filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. On November 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported on U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigations into Under Armour's accounting practices and related disclosures. The article noted that the investigation concerns whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier. That same day, Under Armour confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that it had been cooperating with the DOJ and SEC since July 2017.

Following this news, Class C shares of Under Armour (UA) fell $3.47 per share, or 18.35%, to close at $15.44 per share and Class A shares of Under Armour (UAA) fell $4.00 per share, or 18.92%, to close at $17.14 per share on November 4, 2019.

The filed complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth; (2) Under Armour had been under investigation by and cooperating with the DOJ and SEC since at least July 2017; and (3) as a result, the defendants' statements about Under Armour's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than January 6, 2020, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

