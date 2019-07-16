RM LAW Announces Investigation of Acacia Communications, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Acacia Communications, Inc. ("Acacia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACIA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Cisco Systems, Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $2.6 billion.

If you own shares of Acacia and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Acacia will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Acacia common stock owned.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the board of directors of Acacia for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire)

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

