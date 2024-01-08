RM LAW Announces Investigation of Cummins Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Cummins Inc. ("Cummins" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMI) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On December 22, 2023, the United States Department of Justice issued a press release entitled "Attorney General Merrick Garland Statement on the Agreement in Principle with Cummins to Settle Alleged Installation of Illegal Defeat Devices in Engines." It stated, in pertinent part, "[e]ngine manufacturer Cummins Inc. today disclosed that it has reached an agreement in principle with the United States and State of California to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle claims that it violated the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of engines."

On this news, the price of Cummins stock fell $7.01, or 2.87%, to close at $236.99 on December 22, 2023.

