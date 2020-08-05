RM LAW Announces Investigation of Eastman Kodak Company

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Eastman Kodak Company ("Kodak" or the "Company") (NYSE: KODK) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Eastman Kodak and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On August 3, 2020, The Wall Street Journal announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the circumstances around Kodak's July 2020 announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories. Following the announcement, Kodak's stock price climbed sharply from a closing price of $2.62 per share on July 27, 2020 to close at $33.20 per share on July 29, 2020. Then, on August 1, 2020, Reuters reported that prior to the announcement of the loan, Kodak "granted its executive chairman options for 1.75 million shares as the result of what a person familiar with the arrangement described as an 'understanding' with its board that had previously neither been listed in his employment contract nor made public."

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Related Links

http://rmclasslaw.com

