RM LAW Announces Investigation of FirstEnergy Corp.

BERWYN, Pa., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of FirstEnergy Corp. ("FirstEnergy" or the "Company") (NYSE: FE) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of FirstEnergy and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On July 21, 2020, multiple news outlets reported that the FBI had arrested Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others in connection with an alleged $60 million illegal bribery scheme in return for Householder's support for legislation that ultimately passed in 2019, and which bailed out two nuclear power plants of Energy Harbor Corp., a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy. In addition, FirstEnergy announced that it had "received subpoenas in connection with the investigation surrounding" that legislation, Ohio House Bill 6.

In response to this news, analysts downgraded FirstEnergy and the price of FirstEnergy shares has cratered.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

[email protected]

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.rmclasslaw.com

