RM LAW Announces Investigation of Focus Financial Partners Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Focus Financial Partners Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FOCS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2023, Focus announced that it had entered a deal with Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Under the terms of this agreement, shareholders will receive $53.00 per share in an all-cash offer.

The investigation concerns whether the Focus board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Focus shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst had a $55.00 price target on the stock. Additionally, Focus was once valued at over $67 a share in late 2020 and has had steadily increasing revenue YOY since 2019.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here .

