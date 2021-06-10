RM LAW Announces Investigation of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("Hilton" or the "Company") (NYSE: HGV) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you own shares of Hilton and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

We are investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("Hilton" or the "Company") (NYSE: HGV) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond") from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Apollo Funds") (NYSE: APO). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hilton will issue 34.5 million shares of common stock valued at $1.4 billion to the Apollo Funds and the other Diamond stockholders. Upon consummation of the transaction, current Hilton shareholders will own approximately 72% of the combined company and the Apollo Funds will own approximately 28%.

