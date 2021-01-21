RM LAW Announces Investigation of NantKwest, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of NantKwest, Inc. ("NantKwest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NK) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's efforts to sell the Company to ImmunityBio, Inc.

If you own shares of NantKwest and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here. You may also email Mr. Maniskas at [email protected].

On December 21, 2020, NantKwest announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with ImmunityBio, a privately-held company, in a stock-for-stock transaction. Following the closing of the transaction, NantKwest shareholders will only own approximately 28% of the combined company. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. Upon completion of the merger, NantKwest shareholder will only own approximately 28% of the combined company.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the board of directors of NantKwest for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide. To learn more about the class action process, please click here.

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

[email protected]

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.rmclasslaw.com

