RM LAW Announces Investigation of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited

BERWYN, Pa., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. has commenced an investigation into potential securities law violations by certain officers of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited ("Netshoes" or the "Company") (NYSE: NETS).
On April 12, 2017, the Company went public through an initial public offering ("IPO") of 8,250,000 common shares at $18 per share, for gross proceeds of over $148 million.
On May 15, 2018, the Company's shares declined approximately 44% after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for a third-straight quarter and missed on revenue for a fourth-straight quarter. One analyst reportedly commented that "[s]ince its IPO, [Netshoes] has disappointed on multiple fronts, leading to declining top line growth and risks a path to profitability . . . That is leading to a continuous cash burn, which should further stretch its balance sheet."
Since becoming a publicly traded company, the Company's stock has declined over 80%.
